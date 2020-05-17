The Sultonov system indicator - page 41
I'm sure, under pressure of facts, you will give me a computer with a normal OS.
If under pressure of facts, then gladly. Well, so that the facts are factual, not calculated.
Open a real account under my responsibility with stipulated conditions! The deposit must be strong enough. Or, set a minimum lot. No kidding.
Connecting January data:
Hilarious. You know how to cheer me up)))) What's your convergence going down
as the sample increases? Is the time trend involved in the calculations? I was listening.))
Only the start of the blue line and the line marked with red dots are involved. There is the threat of a 200 pt drawdown, but, the indicator is confidently going for that temporary drawdown, whispering that, . "he who does not risk, will lose more".
A sufficiently strong deposit is only possible after a sufficiently strong tea
The maximum possible drawdown will be determined by testing the entire history of the instrument, we have already seen a drawdown of 200 pips. Correspondingly, we need to calculate the strength of the tea.
Usually on a demo all issues are resolved in less than a month
And if it is 300, do we switch to another instrument? Reminds me of our Sensei's Trend Detector)
Other than following the recommendations of the indicator, the losses will be greater. You need to work with the minimum lot until you gain confidence. Look at the further course of events, in the end the indicator was right in this situation.
It is easier to use an ordinary trend indicator for such trading. At a 200p drawdown, the indicator will start showing the opposite direction, then what to do?
