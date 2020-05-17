The Sultonov system indicator - page 58
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi!
Hasthe grail been found?
Hi!
Has the grail been found?
Not only has it been found, it has already broken the back of forex, so far only on paper
Interesting how things work.
Before the product is sold, Sultonov makes a lot of noise, writes articles (probably for the royalties), gets the indicator written for him for free (or very cheap), then the Expert Advisor, and one fine day after these multi-page shows, Sultonov's indicators and Expert Advisors appear in the Market for a decent sum.
All this he does very well. It does not matter that he creates many hundreds of losing signals and gradually removes them.
Sultonov show continues.
P.S. Be careful, today is April 1st:)
Interesting how things work.
Before the product is sold, Sultonov makes a lot of noise, writes articles (probably for the royalties), gets the indicator written for him for free (or very cheap), then the Expert Advisor, and one fine day after these multi-page shows, Sultonov's indicators and Expert Advisors appear in the Market for a decent sum.
All this he does very well. It does not matter that he creates many hundreds of losing signals and gradually removes them.
Sultonov show continues.
P.S. Be careful, today is April 1st:)
He is an amazing man, he is no stranger to MS Excel (according to him), but he needs quotes with commas, is he unfamiliar with automatic substitution?
They do not know the automatic substitution function, they do not know how to make mistakes. Yusuf may not be mistaken again, it is the second scam in my memory, and both times they are sure as a beginner that everything works, give money soon (PAMM), I do not understand whether they are naive and calculated or designed that way.
You cannot go against the Sultan... sekir head will be ...
it is indecent to call the participants)
Interesting how things work.
Before the product is sold, Sultonov makes a lot of noise, writes articles (probably for the royalties), gets the indicator written for him for free (or very cheap), then the Expert Advisor, and one fine day after these multi-page shows, Sultonov's indicators and Expert Advisors appear in the Market for a decent sum.
All this he does very well. It does not matter that he creates many hundreds of losing signals and gradually removes them.
Sultonov show continues.
P.S. Be careful, today is April 1st:)
Dear Petros and other forum participants, especially my opponents, who have distinguished themselves by unreasonable and unflattering, sometimes offensive, statements in the pages of the branch. I beg you to stop accusing me of all the sins that I have not committed, especially in selfishness, deceit, and the abuse of opportunities and hard work of programmers, I am not the age to try to get rich at someone else's expense and to live for years in perfect prosperity. I have enough of my own money to provide for all this within reasonable limits. My only aim and task is to have time to check in practice some ideas, developments, conjectures and hypotheses not by stone age methods, but by progressive programming methods, of which only Exel has mastered. It turned out, that it is not enough to solve most problems. Therefore, during last 8 years I have been referring here, sometimes with positive result, sometimes with negative one. If you do not like the character and contents of problems raised in my themes, or your style of statement, or for other reasons, simply leave them aside. I believe that everyone is more professional and will do a better job in what he knows best, the developer in the raising of topics, and the programmer in the quality of code creation. Therefore, I want to ask, if I upload here all my groundwork on this subject: the indicator code, kindly implemented by Igor McCann, to whom I am immensely grateful, and TOR for the EA, would you, the forum participants, agree to further verification of the hypothesis by creating an EA, testing it on different symbols with different settings of coefficients, followed by uploading the EA codes here with open discussion of testing results here? In case the response is positive, I will announce what tasks must be performed in the first place. If I don't manage to get anything out of this idea, please forgive me, because it was just a hypothesis from the beginning, but still, let's hope for a positive outcome. At least your efforts will not be wasted because you will get acquainted with one more method of solving SLAE, different from the existing methods of Gauss and Cramer, which may be useful to you in your future work. Regards to all participants of programmers forum.
Hello. I could help with programming as much as I have free time. I have some experience. Developing mainly for myself, although for the development of a resource at the time I wrote a couple of articles.
I will not take money for programming. There are other sources.
Aleksey.
Hello. I could help with the programming as much as I have free time. I have some experience. Developing mainly for myself, although for the development of a resource at the time I wrote a couple of articles.
I will not take money for programming. There are other sources.
Aleksey.
Thank you for your quick and positive response. Thank you.
Dear Petros and other participants of the forum, especially the opponents who have distinguished themselves by unreasonable and unflattering, sometimes offensive, statements on pages of a branch. I beg you to stop accusing me of all the sins that I have not committed, especially in selfishness, deceit, and the abuse of opportunities and hard work of programmers, I am not the age to try to get rich at someone else's expense and to live for years in perfect prosperity. I have enough of my own money to provide for all this within reasonable limits. My only aim and task is to have time to check in practice some ideas, developments, conjectures and hypotheses not by stone age methods, but by progressive programming methods, of which only Exel has mastered. It turned out, that it is not enough to solve most problems. Therefore, during last 8 years I have been referring here, sometimes with positive result, sometimes with negative one. If you do not like the character and contents of problems raised in my themes, or your style of statement, or for other reasons simply leave them aside. I believe that everyone is more professional and will do a better job in what he knows best, the developer in the raising of topics, and the programmer in the quality of code creation. Therefore, I want to ask, if I upload here all my groundwork on this subject: the code of the indicator, kindly implemented by Igor McCann, whom I am immensely grateful to, and the TOR of the EA for public review, would you, the forum participants, agree to further testing of the hypothesis by creating an EA, testing it on different symbols with different settings of coefficients, followed by uploading the EA codes here with open discussion of testing results here? In case of a positive response, I will decide which tasks should be performed in the first place.
Yusuf, I have described the facts in the past. Your previously multi-page indicator and EA discussed on the forum is currently for sale in the marketplace.
If you are not going to sell what is being discussed here then it is your right to discuss anything here.
It's just amazing that after 8 years you still haven't learned how to trade profitably manually and you believe you can make a profit with the help of some formulas.
That shows that you still do not understand the essence of Forex and you mislead many users.
Just wanted to say the pointlessness of your method. Well you can continue, no one is going to stop you.
Amazing man, on a first-name basis with Excel (according to him)
If Yusuf had been "on a first-name basis with Excel", he would have used the usual matrix formulas.
But who cares? All that matters is that it works.
But it's the results of the work that are not noticeable.
If Yusuf was 'on a first-name basis with Excel', he would have used the usual matrix formulas.
But who cares? The main thing is to make it work.
But the performance results are just not visible.
Settings:
EA: SLT_1.05
Symbol: GBPUSD
Period: Weekly (2017.04.01 - 2019.03.31)
Parameters: magic_num=0
Lot=0.1
lot_order=0
balance_step=200
lot_increment=0.1
margin_max=30
max_spread_in=30
max_deviation=25
str1=======
use_z=0
start_date=1514764800
str2=======
str6=======
str111=<<<<<<<<<<<<
str5_b== BUY =
str112=<<<<<<<<<<<<
str5_s== SELL =
str9=======
custom_test=3
min_pos_test=18
max_equity_loss=210
str_18=
str_55=
str_66=
str_77=
str_88=
str_99=
str_10=======
use_withdraw_funds=false
withdraw_funds_max=999.99
withdraw_funds_min=300
Broker: RoboMarkets Ltd
Currency: USD
Initial deposit: 10 000.00
Leverage: 1:100
Results:
Quality of History: 99%
Bars: 104 Tics: 2929152 Symbols: 1
Net profit: 1 674.55 Absolute drawdown by balance: 252.74 Absolute drawdown by funds: 419.52
Total profit: 2 579.77 Maximum drawdown by balance: 315.90 (2.73%) Maximum drawdown by funds: 603.12 (5.16%)
Total loss: -905.22 Relative drawdown by balance: 2.73% (315.90) Relative drawdown by funds: 5.16% (603.12)
Profitability: 2.85 Expected payoff: 111.64 Margin level: 7369.60%
Recovery Factor: 2.78 Sharpe Ratio: 0.43 Z-score: -0.39 (30.35%)
AHPR: 1.0107 (1.07%) LR Correlation: 0.95 OnTester result: -9999.77
GHPR: 1.0104 (1.04%) LR Standard Error: 236.72
Total trades: 15 Short trades (% wins): 5 (80.00%) Long trades (% wins): 10 (50.00%)
Total trades: 30 Profitable trades (% of all): 9 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of all): 6 (40.00%)
Largest profitable trade: 614.70 Largest losing trade: -271.20
Average profitable trade: 286.64 Average losing trade: -150.87
Maximum number of continuous wins (profit): 4 (1,217.21) Maximum number of continuous losses (loss): 2 (-315.12)
Max. continuous profit (number of wins): 1 217.21 (4) Max. continuous loss (number of losses): -315.12 (2)
Average continuous winnings: 3