if you consider that statistically it will be reliable from 100 trades, you suggest that people trade for half a year just for fun ... :-)
Show me an area on the history of at least 100 where your method gave +
Take your time, soon we will reach 1000 trades in online mode on minutes. Neither you nor I know what the indicator will encounter. Or, will you come up with a more sophisticated accusation?
the spread is no more than 3 on cents on the D1.)
and a smart computer with the os for what?You do not need to open an account, it's not like we will both be waiting for you at the computer, if you cover manual trading on paper, then you can immediately post signals, then we'll add them and put them on the chart
spread not more than 3 on cents with D1?)
and a powerful computer with an os for what?
To give as a gift to me, and I cover the losses when the loss reaches 100 cents.
For a gift to me, and I will cover the losses when I reach 100 c.u. of losses.
you are a scammer) for 100 Ue a powerful computer, and I will collect your trades for 24 hours a day))
it would not be bad for 100 Ue (quid at least?) to advertise a branch, get a powerful computer and collect trades for yourself 24 hours a day.
visualised the coefficients a0,a1,a2,a3,4 from the formulahttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86249/page3#comment_2520504
I suggest you post the trades in real time and then they can be plotted and counted, otherwise the thread is nothing
Please:
mdem, it's anything but trade
The coefficients jump when a5 (or S5, as in the graph) and higher derivatives change significantly :-) Nothing more was expected from the polynomial. As long as the price can be extrapolated by a 5th degree polynomial with close to the former An, the coefficients (or rather their "jumps"- terminologically extrapolation errors) are small. As soon as the curvature of the line changes they increase. This is such a cleverly convoluted method of indirect curvature measurement :-)
limited the sub-windows from -10 to +10
I've told you a thousand times that there's nothing better than standard indicators, another RSI)))