Unicornis:

Please. Still interested in the timing of odds out of bounds.

Thanks for the minute bars, gave a start to the minute bars, first 10 minutes:


 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Thanks for the minute bars, gave the minutes a start:

where's 1.27 on the pound?, haven't been there yet.

any confusion?

 

I don't get the humour:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307935/page19#comment_11099382 - here is the promise of the ToR and the excel file.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307935/page27#comment_11111915 - it says that everything has been uploaded.

Looked carefully between these two messages and did not find it, where is it?

All in all, business as usual and the world is not surprised today.

 
I've written many times about the reason for deleting exel - met with fierce and bitter accusations of trying to get a free exel indicator code and a TK advisor, which I posted here with comments on how all the exel cells work.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

No, well let's have a look at/compile the forecast for today

The pound is a very interesting topic, especially in recent days.

 
OK, let's not ruin history, post from the beginning of today's session following the exampleof https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307935/page52#comment_11164155 , but with commas instead of dots. Looking forward to it.

Системный индикатор Султонова
Системный индикатор Султонова
  • 2019.03.30
  • www.mql5.com
Уважаемые форумчане, в качестве основы стратегии будущего индикатора рассмотрим и обсудим следующую гипотезу: Цена текущего бара зависит от 4-х зна...
 

well, here's one with commas

GBPUSD_M1.zip  363 kb
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

I've written many times about the reason for removing exel - met with fierce and embittered accusations of trying to get a free exel indicator code and a TK advisor, which I have posted here with comments on how all exel cells work.

Oh))) even the theoretical basis is fitted

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Here we go:


