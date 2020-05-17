The Sultonov system indicator - page 60
Don't you realise that you got very bad results and you are showing them here. Or do you only look at the chart and think it is going up and that is enough.
If you don't understand, I can explain it to you. If you want, of course. It's just not clear from what considerations you show this result?
It's a mystery to me.
Petros, show me.
I can't articulate what I want to say.
The number of trades is limited to the maximum spread.
This is just a small test.
For example, for"Period: Monthly (2014.02.01 - 2019.03.31)" Spread Bounce = 8
15 trades is of course nothing. But there is an alarming call - profit was made by a single series of 4 trades. Subtracting it all else is about 0.
When (if) you develop it, take into account that trading on the border of D1 bars and above, you always get into a large spread and slippage. Take from the signal only the direction, and do intraday entry from other principles, you can use limits.
Dear Mertz, this is the first swallow of the fact that a completely non-existent hypothesis has yielded some results, even if they are still tentative. Now an army of programmers from among forum participants will work to improve the code of the Expert Advisor.
Why is it "nonexistent"? You, Yusuf, have a certain principle of extrapolation of the price series. In the tester - it shows good results. But this is only the first step. And the second is to show similar results in real work, at least on a demo account. And only after that can we say that the chosen principle is worth something.
The same way as with the systems in my League. In the tester - all systems are tuned, and show quite a good trade. However, when installed on a demo account - the situation changes significantly.
That's why I want to see the results of at least demo trading with this indicator. Without it the model is essentially empty.
Settings
EA: SLT_1.05
Symbol: GBPUSD
Period: Weekly (2017.04.01 - 2019.03.31)
Parameters: magic_num=0
Lot=0.1
lot_order=0
balance_step=200
lot_increment=0.1
margin_max=30
max_spread_in=30
max_deviation=25
str1=======
use_z=0
start_date=1514764800
str2=======
str6=======
str111=<<<<<<<<<<<<
str5_b== BUY =
str112=<<<<<<<<<<<<
str5_s== SELL =
str9=======
custom_test=3
min_pos_test=18
max_equity_loss=210
str_18=
str_55=
str_66=
str_77=
str_88=
str_99=
str_10=======
use_withdraw_funds=false
withdraw_funds_max=999.99
withdraw_funds_min=300
Broker: RoboMarkets Ltd
Currency: USD
Initial deposit: 10 000.00
Leverage: 1:100
Results:
Quality of History: 99%
Bars: 104 Tics: 2929152 Symbols: 1
Net profit: 1 674.55 Absolute drawdown by balance: 252.74 Absolute drawdown by funds: 419.52
Total profit: 2 579.77 Maximum drawdown by balance: 315.90 (2.73%) Maximum drawdown by funds: 603.12 (5.16%)
Total loss: -905.22 Relative drawdown by balance: 2.73% (315.90) Relative drawdown by funds: 5.16% (603.12)
Profitability: 2.85 Expected payoff: 111.64 Margin level: 7369.60%
Recovery Factor: 2.78 Sharpe Ratio: 0.43 Z-score: -0.39 (30.35%)
AHPR: 1.0107 (1.07%) LR Correlation: 0.95 OnTester result: -9999.77
GHPR: 1.0104 (1.04%) LR Standard Error: 236.72
Total trades: 15 Short trades (% wins): 5 (80.00%) Long trades (% wins): 10 (50.00%)
Total trades: 30 Profitable trades (% of all): 9 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of all): 6 (40.00%)
Largest profitable trade: 614.70 Largest losing trade: -271.20
Average profitable trade: 286.64 Average losing trade: -150.87
Maximum number of continuous wins (profit): 4 (1,217.21) Maximum number of continuous losses (loss): 2 (-315.12)
Max. continuous profit (number of wins): 1 217.21 (4) Max. continuous loss (number of losses): -315.12 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3
You need at least 1000 trades to see the whole picture. And it doesn't tell you anything:
15 trades is of course nothing. But there is an alarm bell - the profit was made in a single series of 4 trades. Minus that, everything else is about 0.
When (if) you develop the signal, take into account that trading on the border of D1 bars and above, you always get a big spread and slippage. If you take from the signal only the direction and make an entry within the day according to other principles, you may use Limits.
In this case I only coded, because in higher mathematics - 0 )))
