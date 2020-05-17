The Sultonov system indicator - page 59
Settings
EA: SLT_1.05
Symbol: GBPUSD
Period: Weekly (2017.04.01 - 2019.03.31)
Parameters: magic_num=0
Lot=0.1
lot_order=0
balance_step=200
lot_increment=0.1
margin_max=30
max_spread_in=30
max_deviation=25
str1=======
use_z=0
start_date=1514764800
str2=======
str6=======
str111=<<<<<<<<<<<<
str5_b== BUY =
str112=<<<<<<<<<<<<
str5_s== SELL =
str9=======
custom_test=3
min_pos_test=18
max_equity_loss=210
str_18=
str_55=
str_66=
str_77=
str_88=
str_99=
str_10=======
use_withdraw_funds=false
withdraw_funds_max=999.99
withdraw_funds_min=300
Broker: RoboMarkets Ltd
Currency: USD
Initial deposit: 10 000.00
Leverage: 1:100
Results:
Quality of History: 99%
Bars: 104 Tics: 2929152 Symbols: 1
Net profit: 1 674.55 Absolute drawdown by balance: 252.74 Absolute drawdown by funds: 419.52
Total profit: 2 579.77 Maximum drawdown by balance: 315.90 (2.73%) Maximum drawdown by funds: 603.12 (5.16%)
Total loss: -905.22 Relative drawdown by balance: 2.73% (315.90) Relative drawdown by funds: 5.16% (603.12)
Profitability: 2.85 Expected payoff: 111.64 Margin level: 7369.60%
Recovery Factor: 2.78 Sharpe Ratio: 0.43 Z-score: -0.39 (30.35%)
AHPR: 1.0107 (1.07%) LR Correlation: 0.95 OnTester result: -9999.77
GHPR: 1.0104 (1.04%) LR Standard Error: 236.72
Total trades: 15 Short trades (% wins): 5 (80.00%) Long trades (% wins): 10 (50.00%)
Total trades: 30 Profitable trades (% of all): 9 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of all): 6 (40.00%)
Largest profitable trade: 614.70 Largest losing trade: -271.20
Average profitable trade: 286.64 Average losing trade: -150.87
Maximum number of continuous wins (profit): 4 (1,217.21) Maximum number of continuous losses (loss): 2 (-315.12)
Max. continuous gain (number of wins): 1 217.21 (4) Max. continuous loss (number of losses): -315.12 (2)
Average continuous winnings: 3
if the system is based on mathematical calculation, why is the testing period limited in such a clumsy way?
there is a high probability of absence of stoplosses, so judging by the report, maximal and average profits exceeded maximal drawdowns
there were EURSUD forecasts and calculations in this thread, now it's GBPUSD.... coincidence? )))))
Not to offend the author, I can only sum it up - you use your TS and trade by it
Settings
EA: SLT_1.05
Symbol: GBPUSD
Yusuf, the proof of performance is not the tester report but the growth of the deposit on a real or at least a demo account.
I have all 500-plus TS League in the tester showed very good results.
And with real work - the 20/80 rule comes out, and only a hundred TS have profit. The results that can be called "good" are showing even two or three dozen systems.
This is the same with your indicator. In the test, you can always find parameters that give very impressive results.
Try to get these results on a demo account. (Or better yet, on a real account).
powerful result...
A recovery factor of 2...3% is excellent.
Yusuf, the proof of performance is not the tester report, but the growth of the deposit on a real or at least a demo account.
In my case, all 500 and more of the League's TS in the tester showed very good results.
And with real work - the 20/80 rule comes out, and only a hundred TS have profit. The results that can be called "good" are showing even two or three dozen systems.
This is the same with your indicator. In the test, you can always find parameters that provide very impressive results.
Try to get these results on a demo account. (Or better - on the real account).
My dear Mertz, this is the first swallow of the fact that a completely nonexistent hypothesis gave some immediate result, even if it is a tester one. Now an army of programmers from among the forum participants will work to improve the Expert Advisor's code.
Even these are scary to put on the real, 1200 trades, half the new data
and here's 20 in 3 years... well, good luck, or learn how to test
Dear Mertz, this is the first swallow of the fact that a completely non-existent hypothesis has yielded some results, even if they are still tentative. Now the army of programmers from among the forum members will work to improve the Expert Advisor's code.
lot_increment=0.1
as if hinting :-)
Yusuf, never make tests with MM turned on. Whatever it may be.
balance_step=200
lot_increment=0.1
as if hinting :-)
Yusuf - never do tests with MM on. Whatever it is.
i have a feeling that Yusuf is a complete novice.
it's really too early to criticise. When we were setting game records back in the day, everyone said it was impossible - cheaters, but I know that we were setting them without cheats, mails.ru had to remove the discipline, because everyone around called these achievements cheats, and mails could not banish because there was no proof. just removed from the game section tops.
Schemes were just very tricky and difficult to execute, cheaters could not interrupt, not enough in the head
Strategy Tester Report
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5 (Build 2007)
Settings:
Expert Advisor: SLT_1.05
Symbol: GBPUSD
Period: Monthly (2014.02.01 - 2019.03.31)
Parameters: magic_num=0
Lot=0.1
lot_order=0
balance_step=200
lot_increment=0.1
margin_max=10
max_spread_in=30
max_deviation=25
str1=======
use_z=0
start_date=1514764800
str2=======
str6=======
str111=<<<<<<<<<<<<
str5_b== BUY =
str112=<<<<<<<<<<<<
str5_s== SELL =
str9=======
custom_test=3
min_pos_test=18
max_equity_loss=210
str_18=
str_55=
str_66=
str_77=
str_88=
str_99=
str_10=======
use_withdraw_funds=false
withdraw_funds_max=999.99
withdraw_funds_min=300
Broker: RoboMarkets Ltd
Currency: USD
Initial deposit: 10 000.00
Leverage: 1:100
Results:
Quality of History: 99%
Bars: 62 Ticks: 6594116 Symbols: 1
Net profit: 3 899.96 Absolute drawdown by balance: 0.33 Absolute drawdown by funds: 83.16
Total profit: 5 235.00 Maximum drawdown by balance: 896.59 (6.51%) Maximum drawdown by funds: 1 687.68 (12.10%)
Total loss: -1 335.04 Relative drawdown by balance: 6.51% (896.59) Relative drawdown by funds: 12.35% (1 523.08)
Profitability: 3.92 Expected payoff: 260.00 Margin level: 5867.95%
Recovery Factor: 2.31 Sharpe Ratio: 0.36 Z-score: 0.56 (42.45%)
AHPR: 1.0242 (2.42%) LR Correlation: 0.91 OnTester result: -9999.77
GHPR: 1.0222 (2.22%) LR Standard Error: 611.54
Total trades: 15 Short trades (% wins): 9 (55.56%) Long trades (% wins): 6 (50.00%)
Total trades: 30 Profitable trades (% of all): 8 (53.33%) Losing trades (% of all): 7 (46.67%)
Biggest profitable trade: 2 661.65 Biggest losing trade: -506.48
Average profitable trade: 654.38 Average losing trade: -190.72
Maximum number of continuous wins (profit): 3 (1 467.11) Maximum number of continuous losses (loss): 3 (-363.22)
Max. continuous profit (number of wins): 2 661.65 (1) Max. continuous loss (number of losses): -895.82 (2)
Average continuous gain: 2 Average continuous loss: 2
Numbers are not valid - from 100-200 minimum.
Qty not valid - from 100-200 minimum.
Make it