The Sultonov system indicator - page 50
here, a set of numbers for perception, about nothing at all.
I understand if there is a graph, with where to buy and where to sell
There is information in the table, at what price to buy and at what price to close, at what price to sell and at what price to close the sale. You do not like it this way?
Insert the excerpts (sheets of text) as code. Then when quoting your posts, a mile long sheet of text will not interfere with the quote.
How is this done? Can you attach a file as a picture?
How is it done?
Pasted with a picture, see which is better?
Results of processing the data on the pound:
Here's where the results are really clear.
it is already possible to progit
if this very Excel file with the formulas comes up.but it's better to freelance so that the work becomes intellectual property
Fine. ~250p a month, somewhere between 1500-2000p a year, with 10 lots that's $200k, with three losing months possible drawdown ~$70k. I.e. with 200k$ deposit 100% per year - you can live if all without peeking at future bar. Still, in this calculation of the pound, on what dates did the ratios go out of the channel limits?
The pound, for the time being, lacks discipline, with the UK bank making a mess of the trading process when and how it wants to. Moreover, the pound market turned out to be more inert, as the greatest influence on the market has not yesterday's trading, like in the case of the Euro, but the day before yesterday's events, i.e., the a3 SLAU coefficient has the greatest influence on the market and walks as it wants, unlike the Euro, and, consequently, very frequent changes of market direction:
The Expert Advisor does not overheat due to frequent changes of the trend, although, there is no real trend:
Even in such wild conditions, the indicator managed to make some profit. Apparently. it will show its capabilities in real trend conditions.
Results of the processing of the pound data:
It is better to ask again than to misunderstand.
The closing price is the exact closing price of the daily bar? That's my understanding.
I didn't ask everything.
What is the outcome of the trade and the profit? There's a lot of fog. What am I dumb enough to ask? Just asking.
1. The closing price is the price at which each open position or series of positions is closed;
2. the Outcome of a trade is the result of closing a position that was once open as the signal to close appears, it can be either positive or negative;
3. Profit is the incremental amount of closing positions as per clause 2. Negative profit is recognized as a loss.