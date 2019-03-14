Is it possible to create a fully automatic (semi-automatic) scalping signal with a return of more than 5% per month and a drawdown of no more than 5%?
5 % annual ROI over 60 %, expect max DD of 5 % is very optimistic))
I was able to hold on for a period of time, but then DD passed the 10-15% mark all the same.
Actually, the signals service doesn't like scalpers.
And if possible, why can't I find it?) or can a successful over the distance scalping signal only be on manual control?
Why not? Put your leverage at 1:10 and the drawdown will be quite low.
And the yield will not even cover the subscription, even at $10,000, as an example of Roman Starostin's PAMMs
The question says "Create a signal", not to subscribe to a signal and have a drawdown no higher than ...
If the provider's leverage is 1:10 and the subscriber's is 1:1,000, the subscriber will have larger lot size and higher drawdown accordingly. But this is the Subscriber's business.
How does it work?
In slippage . For scalpers every point is important. If you copy it, you will lose 200-300 pips over a year.
Consequently, no one will subscribe to such a signal, because it is not profitable and risky, but that's the provider's problem)
