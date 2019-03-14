Is it possible to create a fully automatic (semi-automatic) scalping signal with a return of more than 5% per month and a drawdown of no more than 5%?

And if possible, why can't I find it?) or can a successful over the distance scalping signal only be on manual control?
 
Olga Devitsyna:
5 % annual ROI over 60 %, expect max DD of 5 % is very optimistic))

I was able to hold on for a period of time, but then DD passed the 10-15% mark all the same.


 
TheXpert:
How does this manifest itself?
 
Olga Devitsyna:
Why not? Put your leverage at 1:10 and the drawdown will be quite low.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

And the yield will not even cover the subscription, even at $10,000, as an example of Roman Starostin's PAMMs

 
Olga Devitsyna:

The question says "Create a signal", not to subscribe to a signal and have a drawdown no higher than ...

If the provider's leverage is 1:10 and the subscriber's is 1:1,000, the subscriber will have larger lot size and higher drawdown accordingly. But this is the Subscriber's business.

 
Olga Devitsyna:
How does it work?

Alexey Viktorov:

The question says "Create a signal", not subscribe to a signal and have a drawdown no higher than ...

Therefore, nobody will subscribe to such a signal since it is not profitable and risky.)
 
Sergii Krutyi:

Not if you choose a broker with 00x1 slippage, only the commission and subscription fee will be incurred.
 
Olga Devitsyna:
I don't agree with you. It is not the provider's problem at all. You just need to understand that you have to earn by trade, while the money from subscribers is just a nice bonus for your wife's lipstick or your husband's new pair of pliers.
