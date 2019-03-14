Is it possible to create a fully automatic (semi-automatic) scalping signal with a return of more than 5% per month and a drawdown of no more than 5%? - page 3
Then why are there so many scalper robots and EAs for sale in the market if none of them work a priori on the distance?
You could be wrong and you don't remember exactly
For the adrenaline rush in the blood, for the short-term possible gains. Basically, whatever you like. We, for the most part, are not rich people so much as to invest a decent amount and get an acceptable profit percent from long-term investments. We want 100 percent or more of income. And preferably not per year, but per month or even per week, if you can't make it per day...
On your signal, my friend, it's only $200 Equity. So the red price for it is $2 a month. You're selling it for $30 a month, which means $28 is a straight "sheep shearing".
Actually, there's nothing wrong with that, sheep exist to be sheared. Good luck in this difficult business.
This is just your bullshit, buddy, I will subscribe to this signal for $1000 to show how it is copied, hence the equity of the signal will be 1200
Totally agree, only scalping is not necessarily high frequency, a lot and often, 2 trades a week is also scalping
That's why I don't play your slot machines, it's safer with my hands.
Why doesn't it work. Something is working. But it is naive to expect a return of 5% per month and the highest drawdown of 5%. It could be a month, two, three in a row, even 5-6 months in a row. But it won't be like that in a year.
All the same within even one year a black swan will appear and even more than one. This is absolutely normal.
And it doesn't matter whether trading is automated or not. It is inevitable.
The main thing is that on the whole, over a long distance of several years each year will be profitable and without drawdowns not 5%, but at least 35%.
The only thing is that automated strategies have, on average, a 30 times better chance than manual ones.
And if possible, why can't I find it?) or can a successful over the distance scalping signal only be on manual control?
Maybe. You can't find them because they are not on the market.