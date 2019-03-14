Is it possible to create a fully automatic (semi-automatic) scalping signal with a return of more than 5% per month and a drawdown of no more than 5%? - page 4
And if possible, why can't I find it?) or can a successful scalping signal at a distance only be on manual control?
Robot. Only robot
Ivan, well that's not serious. 76 deals.
Show me a statement where there are 760 of them.
What the writer writes about does not exist.
You just have to live with it and use what you have.
Boris Gulikov:
You are writing nonsense simply because you personally have not been able to create something like this.
All right, all right. Just trying to show off. That's for a fortnight.
You are writing nonsense simply because you personally have not been able to create something like this.
Perhaps, but they are hard to catch, they are like fireflies, they flash on and off and don't last long.
On the contrary, scalpers live 1.5-2 years without any problems. On the contrary, scalpers live 1.5 to 2 years without any problems, unless something global happens. For Moyeh it was the Crimeanash - scalpers, and not only scalpers, went down because of the significant decline in liquidity and its consequences.