Is it possible to create a fully automatic (semi-automatic) scalping signal with a return of more than 5% per month and a drawdown of no more than 5%? - page 4

New comment
 
Olga Devitsyna:
And if possible, why can't I find it?) or can a successful scalping signal at a distance only be on manual control?

Robot. Only robot


 

Ivan, well that's not serious. 76 deals.

Show me a statement where there are 760 of them.

What the writer writes about does not exist.

You just have to live with it and use what you have.

 
Ivan Butko:

Robot. Only robot.

If it's 10-15 days, that's pretty decent.
Tool?
 

Boris Gulikov:

What the writer is writing about does not exist.

You just have to accept it and use what you have.

You are writing nonsense simply because you personally have not been able to create something like this.

 
Boris Gulikov:

Ivan, well that's not serious. 76 deals.

Show me a statement where there are 760 of them.

What the writer writes about does not exist.

You just have to live with it and use what you have.

All right, all right. Just trying to show off. That's for a fortnight.
I'll report back in 760 trades :-D)))

 
Ivan Butko:
All right, all right. Just trying to show off. That's for a fortnight.
I'll report back in 760 trades :-D)))
Not anymore. Unless you want to show off once again, ) For a "scalper" about 100 trades are quite enough to confirm the performance.
I wonder, of course, how and what it's made on, but I don't ask.
 
mikhael1983isakov:

You are writing nonsense simply because you personally have not been able to create something like this.

It is obvious from your profile that you have created a lot of such things.
 
Ivan Butko:
All right, all right. Just trying to show off. That's for a fortnight.
I'll report back in 760 trades :-D)))

Your Baltic's on fire! I can't tell you anything. You guys are great!
 
Olga Devitsyna:
And if possible, why can't I find it?) or can a successful scalping signal at the distance only be on manual control?

Perhaps, but they are hard to catch, they are like fireflies, they flash on and off and don't last long.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Maybe, but they are hard to catch, they are like fireflies, they flash on and off, and they do not live long.

On the contrary, scalpers live 1.5-2 years without any problems. On the contrary, scalpers live 1.5 to 2 years without any problems, unless something global happens. For Moyeh it was the Crimeanash - scalpers, and not only scalpers, went down because of the significant decline in liquidity and its consequences.

1234567
New comment