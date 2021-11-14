Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions. - page 3
fxsaber, 2019.02.22 12:24
Unable to wait
Even though I clicked on "Stop."
Please do not show the current zero price of the custom symbol on the chart unless a tick has been thrown into the Market Watch
Bug 06.
The tester on some custom symbols behaves completely inadequately in real ticks mode.
Attached is a file with json and tick/bar history. Create a symbol based on these files and run the test on real ticks. The output will be this mess.
But what's even cooler, the ticks will not be fed from the imported history, but from the ceiling.
Interestingly, if this history data is imported into another json, the tester will work correctly on it.
Please correct it, because it turns out that Tester is sending absolutely wrong ticks. And then you wonder why the results are different.
This trailer contains an Expert Advisor that helps me check correctness of Tester's ticks comparing them with those in Terminal. I have never thought it would come to this.
Custom symbols on the real are for information only, not for trading. You can trade on them only in the Tester.
For example EURUSD-GBPUSD
If I buy this synthetic candlestick,
EURUSD will be bought at EURUSD Ask price, and GBPUSD will be sold at GBPUSD Bid price ?
How do they work in the Strategy Tester?
For example: EURUSD-GBPUSD
If I buy this synthetic,
then EURUSD will be bought at EURUSD ask price and GBPUSD will be sold at GBPUSD bid price?
The given synthetic formula only calculates its prices.
Trading in the Tester goes by these calculated prices and has nothing to do with how they were calculated.
so spreads will not be taken into account in the test?
There will be full symbol testing with their previously calculated prices.
There will be a full character test with its previously calculated prices.
Meaning,
if I use the EURUSD-GBPUSD synthetic,
it will calculate Ask and Bid prices:
Bid - bid(EURUSD)-bid(GBPUSD)
Ask - ask(EURUSD)-ask(GBPUSD)
And then, when I execute the buy operation, I will open at Ask(EURUSD)-ask(GBPUSD) price.
But this is not right!
Because if I want to buy this synthetic, then EURUSD should be bought at Ask price and GBPUSD should be sold at Bid price.
"Trading" in Tester synthetics is not what you have imagined it to be.
Otherwise, what the hell is it for if it doesn't take spreads into account?