What would it take to get everyone to finally switch to MT5? (collecting opinions) - page 62
As an example, look at the system requirements of Microsoft's office 2003 and 2019:
Apparently, writing in wordpress has become much more high-tech over the years and has absorbed all the latest "technology". They used DirextX for some excel charts, so it should relieve CPU, but no. Or maybe the reason for increased appetite is...
Such progress is certainly not in our interests, we are just being used.
There is such a thing...
cars used to be able to run on firewood:
and now they're getting stricter on fuel:
It's outrageous!
That's right, we're being used!
And what's so revolutionary about it that the new office requires 15 of the old one's productivity? Don't be ridiculous. What do you expect from monopolists? Handing out pink elephants? It's pork all over the place - the old iPhones won't run the new software, the games are built using CPU instructions which the old processors are deprived of (it's a cakewalk to build to a more common architecture, after all).
Posters from Soviet times didn't tell much of a lie: "The aim of capitalism is always the same - exploitation, oppression and war. So that the masses of the people will be impoverished and ruined, he will make the maximum profit."
An armored car would be nice. And the cap.
About the armoured car, I don't know. And cap..... what are the minimum system requirements? Maybe our dumbasses can't handle it. :)
Personally, I'm both for and against what capitalism brings with it. Against exploitation, oppression and war, but for the advancement of civilization driven by capitalism. Utopian schemes that ignore the laws of nature and destroy competition and natural selection are doomed, no matter how beautifully they are described in books. Nature itself is in favour of capitalism, and it cannot be opposed.
I think that in the old office you knew and used 20%, while in the new one you used less than 1%.
That is the root of your indignation and feeling cheated: it seems nothing has changed - the same letters are being printed but the resource requirements have increased dramatically. It's an outrage!
This is the logic of most MQL4 adherents. The reason for this conservatism is banal - lack of knowledge.
In a way I understand you. I myself feel some nostalgia for Z80 processor and ZX Spectrum computers.
It was very simple: one memory address - first 16 Kbytes of ROM (operatoring system), then 8Kbytes of video memory and the rest (48Kbytes or more) of RAM.
How many times did I rewrote and flash ROM, developed and stitched into it various drivers for printer, for additional buttons.
But I'm very well aware that this architecture was very limited, and development demanded new features. Perhaps not in the best possible way, but what we have now is the hard-won result of many thousands of super-heads.
The simple question is: why would I or anyone else want to screw up 99% of the progress that is not good for anyone and only puts a strain on resources? What's more, 99% of that progress becomes an obstacle to the necessary 1% of the processes for which all this kosher technology is used in the first place. It is absurd to put thousands of super heads into one simple cap. And you have to understand that if the need for that 99% of progress only arises for super heads (of which there are thousands), then you need separate software and hardware for them. Millions of simple heads will make do with the essentials. They don't need all these ponces.
Yes, there was a time when schoolchildren were persecuted for ballpoint pens, forcing them to write in ink, not in bourgeoisie.
It was idiocy - everyone understands that now.
Your words reek of the same.
Gentlemen, unplug the robots for a while and plug your brains back in. Apart from algorithms and arrays there is also common sense. Your comparison is very logical, but it does not fit the semantic context and direction of the idea.