As far as I understand why Metacognos has gone this way - it is the easiest solution for people familiar with programming, the principle is the same as the above mentioned MFC and VS
They went that way because someone really wanted to write their own compiler. And now everyone suffers :)
And all one had to do was to embed C++ or C# (the easiest solution for people familiar with programming, yeah).
Well, they have already built in MT5 connection of C# libraries, everything works like clockwork.
And this was/is the easiest solution for people familiar with programming? Easier than just inline C#? No.
I don't even know how else to help you, they gave you the opportunity to connect C# without problems, still not so.... You do understand that a healthy competition (and ambition and so on) is the engine of intelligent development, don't you? If there were no such a thing, all the programs would be similar to each other ))))
If I'm not mistaken (not interested for a long time), the same Ninja terminal runs under C#, but to write for Ninja software is something else adventure - am I mistaken about Ninja?
SZZ: the topicstarter has a talent for stirring up arguments and other rubbish ))))
I've made Windows forms in C# friendly with MT5 and now I'm making them ready, no problems at all, even taking into account that I never wrote for C# - I haven't understood form components, I googled it and in 15 minutes I got results... convenient and what's more?
Igor Makanu
насколько я понимаю почему Метаковоты пошли таким путем - это наиболее простое решение для людей знакомых с программированием, принцип такой же как у упомянутых выше MFC и VS
tradeonlydemo:
They went that way because someone really wanted to write their own compiler. And now everybody suffers :)
And all they had to do was integrate C++ or C# (the easiest solution for people familiar with programming, yeah).
By the way, MFC is what Microsoft lost in its competition with Borland at that time and received the rematch by creating C#
I don't even know how else to help you, they gave you the opportunity to connect C# without problems, still not so.... You do understand that a healthy competition (and ambition and so on) is the engine of intelligent development, don't you? If there were no such a thing, all the programs would be similar to each other ))))
If I'm not mistaken (not interested for a long time), the same Ninja terminal runs under C#, but to write for Ninja software is something else adventure - am I mistaken about Ninja?
ZS: the topicstarter has a talent for stirring up arguments and other nonsense ))))
ninzi for sharp, jforex for java. Both have a three volume API and inheritance trees from Adam :-)
It's not about the language...the problem is the brevity of the programs, usability and speed of use (programming).
ZS: TC has an obsession to draw attention to himself :-)
and kudos to him if he knows how to monetise it...
I don't know how else to help you
Someone who thinks that creating their own compiler is the easiest way to get help. My only objection was that, at the time, it could have been really simple and not have invented your own language.
So why you - with your confident knowledge of how things should be right and how they should be wrong - are not the head of some corporation Bomzh Inc Ltd and you are telling us on this forum how to run our country properly?
I've made Windows forms in C# friendly with MT5, now I'm completing them, in principle, no problems at all, even taking into account that I've never written in C# - I haven't understood the form components, google, and in 15 minutes the result... convenient and what's more?
For personal use - you are welcome. You may create a whole platform at will. However, you can't do it for distribution.
The possibility to distribute/sell the proprietary code is a great advantage of ex5 applications.