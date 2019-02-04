Strategies that work - page 27
There is a normal strategy for manual trading. It's called FMA SAR. It is best suited for trend-following instruments. It was developed especially for the futures DAX, but also traded on gold futures and light oil. It is also suitable for the forex, but worse. Traded Eurobucks, GBPbucks and EURJPY. Quite profitable and safe. Entries are fully systematic and unambiguous.Only by trend and only from the pullback. Obligatory stop losses and fast transfer to Breakeven. With exits there are options at trader's discretion. The problem is that the author, Vladimir Novikov, used to teach this system for small money on one web resource. But then he disappeared somewhere and started working with some serious investors and there was probably no time left for training. But if you dig around on the net, you can find the materials.
It is easier to trade futures than it seems. You just need more start-up capital to do it, especially for dax. But there are CFDs on futures and there are brokers who provide CFDs on futures trading based on real exchange quotes but with the ability to trade a fractional lot. It is true they increased margin requirements considerably, but it is possible to trade.
I tried to write an EA based on it, but I don't know if it would be fully automatic. The problem, as far as I remember, was in determining the patterns.
You may try it on Yen. Not necessarily on the futures.
The forex also works, but it's just worse. If on Dax there are impulses of 200-300 points, then on Pound for example 80 points is good. In addition, the CU skewers are much more frequent. But the main thing is the spread. It bothers me personally the most when I have to correctly calculate it. The chart for futures is plotted using the "last deal" price. And the orders are also executed by this price; i.e. changes of spread does not affect opening and closing of positions.
So, what is the movement onFMA SAR? By the way,has anyone deciphered"FMA"?
fast moving average
"What is the advantage of the FMA_SAR trading system? How do I get a stable and constant profit using it?
1) Absence of complex technical analysis, which flows into the ambiguity of market interpretation - when the trader does not know in what direction he should open trades. It is practically impossible to know the only direction of the future movement of currencies, but it is very important to know the direction of your work.
2. the lack of work in correction. The golden phrase of trade classics, "The trend is your friend", will long be the secret of successful profitable trading in various markets, though it is not the secret at all.
3) Profits should grow and losses should definitely be limited. Compulsory stop-loss order and potential profit should be higher than the potential loss.
According to TS FMA_SAR, the trader's task is to:
1. determine the direction of the trend, for this use ONE trend indicator;
2. find the correction against the trend in the market and open a deal at the end of this correction in the direction of the trend.
Consequently, the losses are reduced when compared to work on the breakout levels, the chances of getting a profit are increased many times over (we rise in the direction of the trend).
As an example: Oil futures chart for intraday trading. The red arrows in the figure show the impulses in the downtrend. The black lines are corrections to it. After the end of such corrections there is no need to open buy and sell trades, respectively.
I know the system well, but I will not make it publicly available, because it was developed by Vladimir Novikov. I have no right to post it. That, in my opinion, does not prevent me from writing an Expert Advisor based on it and giving it to the public. I.e. if anyone is willing to code it, I will explain how it works. But everything is personal.
Deciphered F- I do not remember what, MA - moving average, Sar - from Parabolic SAR2 indicator
The system is based on three scales, Parabolic SAR2, Fractals and Stochastic. Fibonacci levels are also used to check the correction depth and Fobonacci time zones to determine the relation between correction time and momentum time.
And it's better to write for MT5, so that you could use it on the exchange.
Well, I've been writing only in MQL5 for a long time now :)
You write a framework and submit it to QB, and that's where the development "dies".
And in the task you need something that you have no desire to do.
