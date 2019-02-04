Strategies that work - page 26
1. You are wrong.
2. It is possible to lose with any values of quality criteria, but these criteria are still needed for comparative evaluation of different EAs.
Suppose I have developed two Expert Advisors. If one of them has higher PV, if other criteria are equal, I will trade by this EA.
Also it is clear that in case of equality of parameters, I should choose the signal with the highest drawdown.
For example for me an important factor is the ratio of average monthly growth to maximum drawdown.
But it is clear that this is the case, and it is also clear that if the parameters are equal, one should choose the signal with the lowest maximum drawdown.
For example for me an important factor is the ratio of average monthly growth to maximum drawdown.
Essentially this is the average monthly FS. This is certainly a good criterion.
When optimising a robot, I choose those combinations of input parameters that have a high profit with a lower drawdown, i.e. I find the saddle point rather than the option with the highest profit.
It makes sense.
You have to use your brain sometimes...
Such people write books to order and will never tell their REAL strategy...
And miserable understanding of the subject - you, because you do not understand the simple logical chain... Risk control is arithmetic, and is an instrument of ANY strategy: calculation of lots to open a position, the calculation of partial closing a position, the calculation of stop size... - an ADDITIONAL TOOL of any strategy, but not the strategy itself...
Gentlemen - not an off-topic I think, the condition is part of a working strategy. Need options, option to formalise the up/down movement of the tick chart (flow)... (it is clear, that comparing neighbouring ticks, first and third, fourth tick - is not comical).
MA - understandable. Maybe something else?
I repeat for the Dumb: don't bullshit ALL of us here about HFT, as this trade is not available to us... for many reasons...
I agree. HFT is a different story altogether. Not MT4,5s.
no? https://www.mql5.com/ru/welcome/ru-metatrader-5-high-frequency-trading
Here are some deals on it.