khorosh:

Do you count the reversal by one bar or by two?

As a rule one at a time.
HMA in itself is very sensitive.
The only addition to the TS is not to open early in London, America and beware of news.
 
Nikolay Nikolaeff:
Shame!!!((( Shame!!! ((((All right...(

 
khorosh:


Shame!!! Shame!!! Alright...(

I would have gone in at 7:30 for the sale) and doubled on 26.01.2019)

Not claiming a grail!!! The market is the market!

 
Nikolay Nikolaeff:

How so? You can't go against the rules or it's not a TS).

 
Nikolay Nikolaeff:

Can I have a couple of screenshots of your strategy? It's a bit confusing, if you ask me.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

There, apart from the checks. Previously, your codes were readable and of interest to codobase(beginners). Now things have changed for the worse, although with experience it should be the other way round.

Maybe it's because Vladimir started writing in mql5?))
and he's not that understanding. even though you delude yourself by saying otherwise))
 
Сергей Матвеев:
Maybe it's because Vladimir started writing in mql5?))
and he's not that understanding. even though you're fooling yourself by saying otherwise))

The codes are the same everywhere, the API and access to indicators is different. Study first the area you want to argue in.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The codes are the same everywhere, the API and access to indicators is different. Study first the area you want to argue in.

Vitaly, you became very categorical in January.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The codes are the same everywhere, the API and access to indicators is different. Study the area you want to argue in first.

and why did you stop understanding its codes if they are the same?))
 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Vitaly, you became very categorical in January.

Could it be a horoscope?
