Renat, will it be possible to implement custom glass in the service?
The documentation says that the OnBookEvent handleris called in indicators and experts.
What about services? How to run the stacks in the service?
I would like to be able to run my custom stacks, in the service.
According to your words, services don't support any handlers other than OnStart, and it becomes a problem.
The matter is that services are much faster than the system OnTimer inindicators andExpert Advisors.
And it's better to use services to build custom stacks.
p.s.
I´ve read this article and am surprised, that some skilled programmers can´t use services.
Services are cool, they can implement a lot of things, up to asynchronous execution of the entire project, sharing the logic of the tasks between services.
But it would be more logical to add to the language Thread(params) function, which would realize paralleling of threads for the arguments passed to the function.
Well, if there will be threads, then processes go along with them, in the form of the Process(params) function.
One of the important advantages, service is processed faster than system time, i.e. it's processed in just 1ms, or maybe even less.
Because I forced a Sleep(1) limit in the While() loop.
The system OnTimer() with EventSetMillisecondTimer(1) event is processed in Expert Advisors and indicators for ~ 20ms.
This is not a bad gain in terms of processing performance.
Unfortunately, the Expert Advisor handlers are not supported in the service, it severely limits the possible solutions.
Long time ago users asked to implement start of Expert Advisors without schedules, services would just solve this problem.
Judging by the "Automated trading" button in the menu of the service, the possibility of trading is available.
But you cannot build a full-fledged trading solution with OnStart handler alone.
Very handy indeed.
Rebooted the computer and forgot about RAMDrive. Run MT5 and it immediately reports a problem.
Isn't it easier to use RamDisk with automount + junction + dynamic allocation?
When starting the PC, it automatically mounts and links everything, and if there is not enough space on the drive, it will automatically add it from the RAM.
Not always needed, that's why I didn't create it at startup.
The Terminal likes to change the properties of the custom symbols when it is rebooted. For example, its currencies.
This is where Services can come to the rescue. When launched, they correct the Tester's unauthorised behaviour.
In fact, can any other chart be output?
yes - everything writes in the top left corner
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions.
fxsaber, 2019.09.15 22:30
Solving the problem of automatic change of custom symbol currencies after Terminal reloading.
Add to services the possibility to launch auto-optimization of Expert Advisors.
And various functionalities, e.g. to be able to know that the optimization/run is completed.