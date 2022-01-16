Services. Are they up and running yet?

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Build 1961.

In the editor, I created a new program view - service.

Services


In OnStart I wrote it down:

void OnStart()
  {
//---
   Print(TimeTradeServer());
  }

Then I started the service:

Launching the Service

and immediately the result:

2018.12.16 18:35:56.679 1       2018.12.16 18:35:56


In general it works. But what kind of a creature it is, I don't know yet :)

 
Actually people are already asking - here is the English section ofhttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/294855 (short, as there is not much information yet).
Metatrader 5 Plugin
Metatrader 5 Plugin
  • 2018.12.15
  • www.mql5.com
Hi everyone. I want to add a new feature to metatrader 5 platform. How can i do this...
 
So far, the services are something of a script. Although it is possible that the representation in the form of a script is a temporary technological stopgap.
 
Vladimir Karputov:
So far, the services are something of a script. It is possible, though, that the script representation is a temporary technological stopgap.

Add an OnTimer() handler and the world will change

 
Rashid Umarov:

Add OnTimer() handler and the world will change

Hmmm... And all OnTick() was trying to feed it :)

[Deleted]  
will the services have access to quotes from different accounts at the same time, on request?
 

There will be no OnTimer or OnTick in services. Only OnStart.

This is a special type of program for background looping processes (datafeeds, analytics, external links, etc.), not a replacement for EA.


Beta 1963 is out, you can update via the menu.

 
so that's where the conflict with the old EA codes that are written through onstart - why isn't there a new function introduced: OnServis() for example
 
Aleksey Semenov:
that is why there is a conflict with old EA codes which are written via onstart - why a new function: OnServis() for example is not introduced

Use *.mqproj projects and specify program type there.

 

I would like to be able to declare a shared memory for MT programs in services. So that they could communicate through it. Like in DLL.

So that OnChartEvent() works.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Use projects *.mqproj and specify program type there.

Projects are not very convenient, there is no possibility to sort everything by folders. And there is no possibility to develop code for two platforms at once.

Maybe I don't understand something, of course.
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