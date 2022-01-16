Services. Are they up and running yet?
- 2018.12.15
- www.mql5.com
So far, the services are something of a script. It is possible, though, that the script representation is a temporary technological stopgap.
Add an OnTimer() handler and the world will change
Add OnTimer() handler and the world will change
Hmmm... And all OnTick() was trying to feed it :)
There will be no OnTimer or OnTick in services. Only OnStart.
This is a special type of program for background looping processes (datafeeds, analytics, external links, etc.), not a replacement for EA.
Beta 1963 is out, you can update via the menu.
I would like to be able to declare a shared memory for MT programs in services. So that they could communicate through it. Like in DLL.
So that OnChartEvent() works.
Use projects *.mqproj and specify program type there.
Projects are not very convenient, there is no possibility to sort everything by folders. And there is no possibility to develop code for two platforms at once.Maybe I don't understand something, of course.
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Build 1961.
In the editor, I created a new program view - service.
In OnStart I wrote it down:
Then I started the service:
and immediately the result:
In general it works. But what kind of a creature it is, I don't know yet :)