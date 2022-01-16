Services. Are they up and running yet? - page 19
Many years ago, there was an EA in the English part of the thread (I'm sorry, it takes too long to find it now) which when trading (and analysing the market) generated and updated a text file, which was read at certain intervals by another EA working in the same Metatrader, but on a different pair (or the same, but on a different chart). And both traded, communicating with each other with this file.
I have done so for scalper-master to communicate with scalper-slave on other terminals. But it only transfers control commands from a trader so there is no need to manually click the same buttons on all terminals. But nothing prevents to transmit data.
If you can communicate via memory mapping, then goodbye market
I work a lot with custom characters. Almost always need to kill a custom one, but have to do it manually. I decided to automate it.
And it turned out to be just the script for Services. Maybe it's not exactly a standard approach to Services, but I wanted a script which isn't tied to charts. And here's why
Was thinking of putting a hotkey on that script/service and nailing a symbol through it when I see a chart of an unwanted symbol. Would be very handy. However, ran into difficulties.
ZZY There is a workaround to remove the active chart symbol.
Can't put a hotkey on Services, because OnChartEvent() function doesn't work there; but I guess you know that. So, Expert Advisor should work with hotkeys and pass the commands to the Service through resources. Try to manage the service with resources.
SZY. Of course, in this case, we will loose the meaning of Service. You can close charts from Expert Advisor by pressing hotkeys...
SZY. The only point is not to produce additional functionality in Expert Advisors. We can dump the general functionality of various EAs into Service and call it through a resource. Give us a command for what to do.
Can't put a hotkey on Service because OnChartEvent() doesn't work there
Thank you. Then what's the problem?
You want the Service itself (running non-stop) to respond to keystrokes.
No. You want the Service to be able to work in Script mode without being bound to a chart.
Does it work any other way?
Yes.
So he can run any chart? Easily.