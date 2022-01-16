Services. Are they up and running yet? - page 22
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The main problem with Services isn't the Terminal Handle - it's all the margin application cases.
I don't get it.
I didn't understand a thing.
Services need additional event functions, or preferably one function for custom events.
And these events should not be constants of the terminal, so that the user can define custom events for this function.
Services needs additional event functions, and preferably one function for custom events.
It is probably best to write scenarios for the use of Services first. For example, what is"building back-office trade support systems".
It is probably best to write scenarios for the use of Services first. For example, what is'building back-office trade support systems'.
The first thing that comes to mind is a recent one.
See, for example, in neighbouring exchange branches they do not understand why the balance changes with an incomprehensible entry.
Because the MT server side does not calculate the net result of the clearing recalculation of dollar instruments.
With the service, you can calculate the net result and keep your own accumulated balance and CS, taking into account the clearing recalculations.
This is the back office, i.e. those actions that should be done either by the broker or the terminal functionality, but for one reason or another it is not done.
The first thing that came to my mind, the newest one.
Look, for example in neighboring stock branches, they don't understand why balance changes with unclear entry.
Because the MT server side does not calculate the net result of the clearing recalculation of dollar instruments.
With the service, it is possible to calculate the net result and keep your balance of accumulated funds and CS, taking into account the clearing recalculations.
This is the back office, i.e. those actions that should be done either by the broker or the terminal functionality, but for one reason or another it is not done.
It is not clear what this looks like. Let's say the idea is implemented. The user starts it up. What will happen next?
The main problem of Services is not the Terminal Handle - it's all the marginal use cases.
It is not clear what this looks like. Let's say the idea is implemented. The user starts it up. What happens next?
And then, you keep your own net balance and CS statistics for open positions. Including all the daily recalculations of clearing.
For example, write these statistics to the Sqlite database, and then use it for display or other calculations.
The problem of clearing recalculation in mt5 on the stock market is the first thing that came to mind.
But you can collect any available data from the exchange site, or through dedicated channels, and keep your own statistics and calculations for algo-trading.
Custom events in service would be convenient for receiving this kind of information from outside without blocking the main service cycle.
Here is a picture to understand how it looks in the terminal. (taken from an exchange branch)
The terminal does not calculate the net result of clearing recalculation, accumulated income and CS on open positions.