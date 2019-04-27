My approach. The core is the engine. - page 103
Mouth on that one. Then you are crazy.
It was easier and more efficient to just use the class and add your methods. And there was no need to gut the class.
In general - standing in a hammock.
This animation cannot be implemented with CCanvas. There is no mechanism of connecting one canvas to different resources. And without it, you have to redraw the original content of the canvas at each shift of the animation. Otherwise, you will get a dead picture.
Redrawing takes time and everything starts to slow down. I had to implement my own mechanism of reconnecting canva to two resources in turn and as a result I accelerated animation many times over.
What's more, CCanvas class is designed to work with only one canvas. And I can draw on different kanvases at the same time.
Moreover, CCanvas class is designed to work with only one canvas. And I can draw on different canvas at the same time.
For this purpose, several instances of class, i.e. objects are created.
So... purely symbolically.
Well, purely symbolically, maybe... I touched the OOP... And did him an undignified.... again....))
It's strange. And how do I have CCanvas working on one panel as much as I want? What am I doing wrong?
And each such one panel can work independently of the others all at the same time.
All in all, thank you, I had a good laugh.
The class is not well suited to animation.
I don't know, maybe I haven't watched it. But I assume it could probably be extended.
Well, maybe you can. I don't argue. I'm not really familiar with it. But why, when you can use drawing functions directly?
I think Nikolai can tell you exactly how handy the CCanvas class is for animation. He's an expert in it.
Because it's more convenient.