My approach. The core is the engine. - page 48
And this is the result of what I was saying - your technology is of interest to an extremely narrow circle of people. Those who, on the one hand, have enough programming experience to connect your system to their script or Expert Advisor (which means that they should already be able to write at least a little), but at the same time prefer to trade almost entirely manually.
There are very few people of this kind.
All those who speak about "semi-automatic" trading are in fact trading quite automatically, with some manual "additives" (open-close transactions). Your system is designed for convenience of people who prefer to look into the terminal all the time. It is for them that convenience would be very, very important.
I repeat the question - do you think there are many of them?
I disagree with you here. Semi-automated trading implies semi-automated trading, not the ability to press the "buy-sell" button or any other button.
To my great regret, the author stubbornly gives me a mechanism for generating these buttons - and that's all.
Well, where is the interactivity of an EA when one of its major levels has suddenly moved to a new home location, where it was moved by a user (he's in charge); where is the tracking of new (or - just, main) trend lines, which the EA has not created before?
In semi-automated trading, part of the work is done by the Expert Advisor (this work is always routine), the other part is done by the trader (generates information based on insights - not to be confused with insights). After that, the Expert Advisor picks up the result of the interactive process of joint activity and brings it to its completion, remaining constantly ready for repeated intervention of the trader and repeated correction of its actions.
Are we drawing the bubbles or automating the activity?
PeterPumpGUI
Automating activities is a task for users of the markup language. They can draw the necessary windows, tables, and write their own application that will automate the trader's activity. What is the problem here?
People here don't realise that semi-auto trading is like a new style of music.
You know, pop and heavy rock are all over rap music. They do and they do and they say that nobody needs it. But they do. It's just new and a bit different.
And it ain't got its niche yet.
Anyway, stop defending your monopoly on nonsense. There's enough nonsense for everyone.
People here don't realise that semi-automatic trading is like a new style in music.
Why is it a new style?
You wrote that for every 30-100 orders you get one order for development of a panel, more often it does not happen, less often it does.
you want to freelance searchhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/search#!keyword=%D0%BF%D0%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B5%D0BB%D1%8C&module=mql5_module_jobs
that's all the demand, and notice that panels are required for trading, and no one is interested in analytics and calendars in a panel
ZS: Have you heard the joke about elusive Joe? With all due respect, but your GUI is good, but very few people are interested, less effort can get any result with a dll, make a panel which in your opinion users need and in Market, a month will be statistics ...
PS: never had any desire to deal with C# .Net, but since the developers have made support, I had to spend an hour to find a simple c compiler with a form designer - SharpDevelop (14 Mb) and googling how to run a form from .dll, everything works and everything "spins", the code itself, which prescribed the hands literally - 3 lines!!!
MQL developers made it easy to work with .dll in C#, you just put a ready-made dll in the Libraries folder and write in the first lines of the EA the name of the .dll - that's all ;)
It is the task of the users of the markup language to automate the activity. They can draw the right windows, tables, and write their own application that will automate the trader's activities. What is the problem here?
Peter, that's the point - there is nothing to use. Any window is either just a decoration or a dialog point. The dialog point implies the necessity of this dialog.
Imagine that you are a trader and the program asks you something. It needs to know it from you. What it can ask you, and you can answer this question with a button or a form? I am seriously interested in your opinion on this - answer me if you do not mind.
And the second situation: you consider it necessary to intervene in the work of the program - what button / form will allow you to do it efficiently?
I absolutely agree with you that automation of an activity is the task of those who automate it, but you pretend to be a creator of tools to develop a man-machine interface in this area. An interface of buttons and forms, or a normal GUI that allows full work with all the graphical objects of MT; an interface of objects, or interrupts too?
You claim to create a standard; I, by automating something, claim that any, or almost any, graphical operation I generate will be accepted by your interface. Otherwise we don't need each other.
Here, imagine you are a trader,
He won't be able to answer...
He has never traded and has no idea how it all happens...what comes from where, what is important, what is needed, what hinders and what may be lacking.
PS/ back in the day, in order to overcome this, in the Soviet research institutes (software engineers all over the world)
They had "customer representatives" from the field and field service people came to see the taiga :-)
