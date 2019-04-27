My approach. The core is the engine. - page 105
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The misconception about OOP
Here's an argument that, there and there, I could have simplified and extended the capabilities of the code if I had used OOP. It's possible.
But it would have added more entities to the code. Which means that development would have slowed down.
Development is in the head. If the head is loaded with entities, it is difficult to develop ideas.
Here is the argument given to me that, there and there, I could have simplified and extended the possibilities of the code if I had used OOP. Perhaps.
But there would have been more entities in the code. Which means that development would have slowed down.
Development is in the head. If the head is loaded with entities, it is difficult to develop ideas.
It's your right to write as you like...
But there would be more entities in the code. Which means development would have slowed down.
Development is in the head. If the head is loaded with entities, it is difficult to develop ideas.
There, Peter, you are a fan of declarative statements!
I can get the whole list too. To do it, put for example "R_" before the wrapper name of the drawing function, and intellisense will show a list of all drawing functions.
I can also get the whole list. To do this, put for example "R_" in front of the wrapper name of the drawing function, and intellisense will list all drawing functions.
You have the right to write what you like.
There, that's right.)
That's the way to treat the problem. After all, everyone's head works differently. It's not one thinking scheme for everyone.
The main thing is to have productivity.
And not only drawing functions...
I have a few initial letters that I use to get lists of the functions I need.
For example, functions that set/return element values start with E_. Functions that open/close windows start with W_.
Drawing functions start with R_.
It's not like I'm in a rush.
The main purpose of the panel for me is to work in the tester. Testing and optimizing trading functions.
As a last resort, I will convert the whole panel to normal buttons, removing all the composite objects.
It will be done.
Here is the argument given to me that, there and there, I could have simplified and extended the possibilities of the code if I had used OOP. It's possible.
But there would have been more entities in the code. Which means that development would have slowed down.
Development is in the head. If one's head is overloaded with entities, it is difficult to develop ideas.
No, no, it is an obsolete delusion about OOP at all.