My approach. The core is the engine. - page 105

New comment
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

The misconception about OOP

Here's an argument that, there and there, I could have simplified and extended the capabilities of the code if I had used OOP. It's possible.

But it would have added more entities to the code. Which means that development would have slowed down.

Development is in the head. If the head is loaded with entities, it is difficult to develop ideas.

 
Реter Konow:

Here is the argument given to me that, there and there, I could have simplified and extended the possibilities of the code if I had used OOP. Perhaps.

But there would have been more entities in the code. Which means that development would have slowed down.

Development is in the head. If the head is loaded with entities, it is difficult to develop ideas.



It's your right to write as you like...

 
Реter Konow:

But there would be more entities in the code. Which means development would have slowed down.

Development is in the head. If the head is loaded with entities, it is difficult to develop ideas.


 
Nikolai Semko:
There, Peter, you are a fan of declarative statements!
Where is it easier? What kind of opportunities have increased?
On the contrary!
At a minimum:
if I use a class object, I put a dot after the name and get the whole list of functions and variables relevant to that place. And I don't have to keep all the names in my head.
And you get some kind of MegaConvenient Frankenstein.

I can get the whole list too. To do it, put for example "R_" before the wrapper name of the drawing function, and intellisense will show a list of all drawing functions.

 
Реter Konow:

I can also get the whole list. To do this, put for example "R_" in front of the wrapper name of the drawing function, and intellisense will list all drawing functions.

And not only drawing functions...
And if you don't know or don't remember the first letter?
 
Konstantin Nikitin:



You have the right to write what you like.

There, that's right.)

That's the way to treat the problem. After all, everyone's head works differently. It's not one thinking scheme for everyone.

The main thing is to have productivity.

 
Nikolai Semko:
And not only drawing functions...
What if you don't know or can't remember the first letter?

I have a few initial letters that I use to get lists of the functions I need.

For example, functions that set/return element values start with E_. Functions that open/close windows start with W_.

Drawing functions start with R_.

 
Александр:

It's not like I'm in a rush.

The main purpose of the panel for me is to work in the tester. Testing and optimizing trading functions.

As a last resort, I will convert the whole panel to normal buttons, removing all the composite objects.

It will be done.

 
Реter Konow:

Here is the argument given to me that, there and there, I could have simplified and extended the possibilities of the code if I had used OOP. It's possible.

But there would have been more entities in the code. Which means that development would have slowed down.

Development is in the head. If one's head is overloaded with entities, it is difficult to develop ideas.

No, no, it is an obsolete delusion about OOP at all.

 
Реter Konow:
Why 3D? Figure out the purpose first. 3d graphics? Doubtful stuff. What is 3d for?
1...9899100101102103104105106107108109110111112...184
New comment