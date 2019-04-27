My approach. The core is the engine. - page 104
Well, maybe you can. I can't argue with that. I haven't studied it very well. But why when you can use drawing functions directly?
You have pulled functions out of the class for yourself. You have done a completely unnecessary and useless job. You could have created as many instances of the class as you want and used them independently.
And each of them would draw exactly where it should draw. Independently of the others. And you wouldn't have to remember anything - just each of your panels would have a pointer to its own instance of the class. And not just one - and then you could make any number of CCanvas independent of each other in one panel. Just store them in CArrayObj, get a reference to the one you need and do whatever you want with it.
You're not just underestimating OOP, you're missing your own horizons extensions :) If you've been expanding your horizons for years, yet having studied OOP, I'm afraid you're bursting with expansion in a day :)
If it were like that, you'd amaze the public with incredible things, which I'd be trying in vain to reach with my cheesy approach.
Only, for some reason, it's not like that...)
Oh yes! The PLO won't let it fly.
I took the 14 functions out of the class. Now, I access them directly and draw what I want.
And it's much easier to draw than if it were all in a class.
So, in THIS CASE, the possibilities increased when I gave up OOP, not when I used it.
Let's put it this way: I'm busy enough with my own business that I don't have time to be amazed at you. But here, if you - with your potential - studied OOP, the resource would be enriched with many incredible and amazing things. But you, alas, are stubborn in your beliefs.
Guys, with all due respect, program as you please. I will program in my own way.
OOP is needed for a team of programmers working on a project that is beyond the capabilities of one person.
Simple animation does not require OOP. Also, when hunting a hare, you don't need to take a bazooka with you.)
As soon as I feel that my approach does not provide enough development opportunities, I will immediately take up OOP.
A misconception about OOP
I think Nikolai can tell you exactly how handy the CCanvas class is for animation. He's an expert in it.
I took the 14 functions out of the class. Now, I access them directly and draw what I want.
And it's much easier to draw than if it were all in a class.
So, in THIS CASE, the possibilities have increased by doing away with OOP, not by using it.
That said. Suppose there is a situation where there are functions, but the user of the program has decided not to use this functionality at startup.
When using classes, it is quite convenient to use their dynamic connection/disconnection. This in turn gives a small speed boost in some situations.
Static is good, of course, but you have to use everything in place.