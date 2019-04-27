My approach. The core is the engine. - page 101
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
(Also, the dynamic list for the table of open orders should be completed).
Don't forget about indicators and charts of different instruments. It is good to be able to specify in some format the data source, its peculiarities. For example, create a window/object with a chart and indicate there the indicator with parameters, indicator line/lines and method of drawing. Idea to work out...
Don't forget about indicators and charts of different instruments. It is good to be able to specify in some format the data source and its features. For example, a window/object with a chart is created and the indicator with parameters, indicator line(s) and drawing method are specified there. An idea to work out...
Yes. OK.
The indicator line is essentially an array of values projected in a two-dimensional X,Y space. You only need to correctly calculate the point-value positions and connect them with line segments.
The user will store the values of the indicator in its array, and send it to the wrapper function in the Connection Properties file. There, this array will be written to the resource and read by the engine, which will draw the indicator curve on the canvas.
Drawing on several canvases at the same time. Does not cause any delay. MT4 - handles the animation very well. Amazing even...
Click to view.
The next task is to adjust the transparency of the graph primitives.
I think I will do it tomorrow.
Then, - drawing curves based on usable data and indicators.
Then the world of 3D opens. Of course, I need to puzzle over the technology, but I will do it. Volumetric three-dimensional shapes will twist and turn.
The next task is to adjust the transparency of the graph primitives.
I think I will do it tomorrow.
Then, - drawing curves based on usable data and indicators.
Then the world of 3D opens. Of course, I need to puzzle over the technology, but I will do it. Volumetric three-dimensional shapes will twist and turn.
I somehow remember the demo 3D graphics in the 90's, the size of programs that were 5-50 kb all running on 80486 and even the music was on YouTube search demo 3d 1990 - it was cool, and the fact that Peter writes that nothing slows down, alas, it is a merit terminal developers and technological progress which invented the Intel processor-core
;)
http://www.selfcreation.ru/zhizn/kto-umeet-tot-delaet-kto-ne-umeet-tot-uchit.html
read it at your leisure
Have you ever thought that professional growth can be to the point where a person not only knows how to do something, but is also aware of what they are doing, how they are doing it and therefore can pass on their experience to others - methodically and effectively... and you don't have to stand behind the back of a silent 'professional' trying to learn something.
I somehow remember the demo 3D graphics in the 90's, the size of programs that were 5-50 kb all running on 80486 and even the music was on YouTube search demo 3d 1990 - it was cool, and the fact that Peter writes that nothing slows down, alas, it is a merit terminal developers and technological progress which invented the Intel processor-core
;)
You are not quite right. Of course it's a credit to the developers of the terminal and the processor, but believe me, you can't do anything without your own effective solutions.
I had to invent a drawing system which is based on CCanvas class, but differs from it in many ways.
Nikolai, I don't even know why you associate me with Ostap.)
I, unlike the latter, implement what I've stated in a point-by-point manner.
I haven't forgotten about your panel. I'm implementing a full-fledged connection between the panel on the regular chart and the EA in the tester. The task, to put it mildly, is not an easy one...)
(Also, I have to finish dynamic list for table of open orders.)
I'm not in a hurry.
The main purpose of the panel for me is working in the tester. Testing and optimization of trading functions.
As a last resort, I will redesign the entire panel for conventional buttons, removing all of the compound objects.