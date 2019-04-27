My approach. The core is the engine. - page 102
Nikolai, I don't even know why you associate me with Ostap.)
I, unlike the latter, realize what I'm saying in a populist way.
No offence Peter, but I have a clear association of your "core - engine" with "New Wasyuki", especially when you talk about 3D.
I have loved this character since childhood). Read and watched the movies. He's a charming and brilliant con man.) I like his mindset. A real capitalist, in a socialist world. A rebel, a philosopher in spirit.
"New Vasyuki" is like a great dream, born amidst slums and poverty. If it is sincere, neither the distance of the goal, nor the slums, nor poverty, can stop it. Even if the whole world around you is wrong.
All things are possible, if God helps.
If God does not help, you may try or not try, but nothing will happen...(((
I have more associations with it.
You are not quite right. Of course, it's a credit to the developers of the terminal and the processors, but believe me, you can't do anything without your own efficient solutions.
I had to come up with a drawing system which is based on the CCanvas class, but is different from it in many ways.
You actually just inherited from the CCanvas class (oooo!!!! that creepy OOP !!!!!)
That is, you didn't invent anything, but took advantage of the OOP you hate so much.
I'll add: a lot of people do that. But without making big claims to greatness.
I took the 14 functions out of the class. Now, I access them directly, and draw what I want.
And it's much easier to draw than if it were all in a class.
So, in THIS CASE, the possibilities increased by giving up OOP, not by using it.
Exactly! There is one OOP after all.
Exactly! There is one GOP after all.
Where??? ))
Functions are taken out of the class.
Fleece. Then you are insane.
It was easier and more efficient to just use the class and add your methods. And there was no need to gut the class.
All in all - standing in a hammock.
So... purely symbolic.