Material from observations and conclusions already collected?
Everything is being recorded))
Some time ago I set a goal to make a control panel to test the trading functions and semi-automatic Expert Advisors (more details herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/294890).
I faced the problem of inability of the panel to work properly in the MT4 tester. Judging by the numerous posts on the forum, many people broke their heads trying to make the edit fields, lists and other similar objects work in the Strategy Tester.
Piotr, suggested to implement this panel through his engine. And voila...
The panel is ready and works perfectly in the tester.
Once again I would like to express my gratitude to Pyotr, and would like to note that at least the mechanism suggested by him can solve problems that we were unable to solve in other ways.