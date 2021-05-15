Criteria for getting signals to the top - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You can't wait. Pardon my French)))
So far your words are worth exactly as much as Equity on that signal. What's your Equity right now?
So far your words are worth exactly the Equity on this signal. What is it there now ?
21.66%(21.39 USD)
Is that what you mean?
21.66%(21.39 USD)
Is that what you mean?
I don't mean the drawdown, but the current Equity of the signal.
My understanding is that $21.39 is the Equity. Well, that's what your promise not to lose is worth. Well, it's not much, but it's not $1 either.
I don't mean the drawdown, I mean the current Equity of the signal.
As I understand it, $21.39 is Equity. Well, that's what your promise not to lose is worth. Well, it's not much, but it's not $1, either.
Okay, I get it. Thanks for the heads-up. But I'm not pulling anyone's ears. The account's young, the equity will get better.)
Okay, I get it. Thanks for talking some sense into me. Really, I'm not pulling anyone's ears. The account's young, the equity will get better.)
And with it, confidence. It's all right. Good luck.
By the way, don't forget to allocate 20tr to that account, for $1 c every paycheck - we should come up with a million roubles...
And with it, confidence. All is well. Good luck.
By the way, don't forget to allocate 20tr to that bill, for $1 from each paycheck - we should come up with a million roubles...
By the way, don't forget to allocate 20Tr to $1 from each paycheck - we should come up with a million rubles...
The discussion about the surest way to make a million dollars amused me from the bottom up))) I am reminded of my friends, retirees who used to save a few thousands per month at 7% interest from the Savings Bank and gained a flat for their granddaughter over several years. And many people have been sitting in mortgages for decades, buying 1-2 flats for the banks, in addition to their own ;).And on the subject I would like to add that I'm completely confused about the principles of calculating the rating. At first it seemed to me that my signals little by little grow in rating from about 3500, but today I noticed that in the morning it was 1800-1900, in the afternoon after closing orders it was 2300-2400 and now it is around 1700-1800, although I haven't had any action.
The discussion about the surest way to make a million dollars amused me from the bottom up))) I am reminded of my friends, retirees who used to save a few thousands per month at 7% interest from the Savings Bank and gained a flat for their granddaughter over several years. And many people have been sitting in mortgages for decades, buying 1-2 flats in addition to their own ;).I also want to add, that I am confused about the principles of rating calculation. At first it seemed to me, that my signals gradually increase my rating from 3500 to 3500, but now I noticed, that it was 1800-1900 since morning, then 2300-2400 in the afternoon after my orders were closed and now it is around 1700-1800, although I didn't have any action.
Apart from you, there are other signals that work. Your rating dances in relation to them. That's normal. It's the same for me.
It's strange.
Lots of people are outraged by the "wrong" rating, but I haven't seen any concrete suggestions.
Friends, if in your opinion the rating is calculated incorrectly, how do you propose to calculate it? Here we have signals. We know their trade characteristics. We should give some estimate-rating for them. How do you suggest to do it?
It's strange.
Lots of people are outraged by the "wrong" rating, but I haven't seen any concrete suggestions.
Friends, if in your opinion the rating is calculated incorrectly, how do you propose to calculate it? Here we have signals. We know their trade characteristics. We should give some estimate-rating for them. How do you suggest to do it?
In order to suggest something, you need to know the parameters for calculating ratings, and this is a secret