Tell me how to prepare a martin so as not to drain... - page 6
In short, the clutter went, moderators, please remove the branch, no one really knows nothing or do not want to share their thoughts, I do not have the desire to maintain a meaningless bazaar about nothing ...((
It's just that Martin is just a tool, a spice, not a food. How can you make food out of spices?
The martingale strategy(add unprofitable trades, close profitable ones) works satisfactorily in a flat, and with a known range. With a trend, it is a loss.
Anti-Martingale strategy works well for a trend(we fill the profitable trades and close the losing ones). During a flat it is a failure.
Therefore, a recipe for a normal chowder should necessarily include such a component as defining when there is a trend and when there is a flat, as well as their ranges.
And this is not a conversation about martin at all.
Especially when you learn to identify the trend and flat with a probability much higher than 50%, you won't need martin, because there are more interesting spices (tools).
So your question looks like this: How to make a soup of salt, so that it would be nutritious and useful?
Agree that without the use of any software, you can visually determine
however
there is no guarantee of trend / flat continuation
why?
because you will make a decision to enter the market by making some kind of trade
and affect the price, believe it or not.
so
I don't think it's a useful exercise to analyse the direction of price movements
I remember your excerpts from the terminal with good results
Maybe it's just temporary luck
Of course I knew and saw that it wouldn't be long before you went down
because...
You have no strategy of dealing with drawdowns at all, which depends on your own trading system, so it is personal
and a lot of risk.
I would point out the positive effect of using averaging with an increasing lot. But it has to be done carefully. IMHO no more than 2 averaging orders and obligatory loss limitation. Suppose the deposit size and specified risk allow entering with 1.0 lot. We should divide this value into 3 orders: start order 0.2 lots, 1st averaging 0.3 lots, 2nd averaging 0.5 lots. So we do not increase the risk, since the aggregate position is 1.0 lot, i.e. the same as if we had entered in one order 1.0 lot. What is the advantage?
1) If we enter on a breakout of something(trend line, level, high, low, fractal, channel or who knows what else), the price will very often rollback. In this case it will hit one or both of the averaging orders. Thus, we will enter the market at a better price, since the average price of the aggregate position will be better, comparing to entering with a single order;
2) The drawdown on a pullback will be less, for the same reason, than it would be with a one-lot order entry;
3) If we entered on a breakout, but the price did not move in the necessary direction, but rolled back and started oscillating in the channel, the averaging orders will give us the opportunity to close in profit. And if we entered with one order, we would be in a drawdown and would have to close the order with a loss, or to be in limbo, waiting for a favourable development of the situation.
To illustrate the above, here is a test of a breakdown TS using 2 averaging orders. The test started on 01.08.2018.
That is what I was talking about. There is only a slight aftertaste of martin. In fact, it doesn't even smell like it. Because classic martingale is a way to win back losses.
But often, when I post a report like the one above, when I see that averaging with increasing lot is used, some people have such a reaction: "Ahhh ... so this is a martin, what can I say, trash it"))).
And for me it does not matter: no matter what colour the cat, as long as it catches mice. Even if they call it a potty, as long as it makes a profit).
I will add my own experience, I have a couple of regular customers, who do not seem to know each other, and they both have a good eye - they see such things on charts that they really need to trade bots (they themselves have no experience in programming and do not want to hear anything, but the TOR is very straightforward)
So, both during the first half of this year they started asking to add averaging, where in new EAs and where in existing ones, and in both of them the logic of averaging is connected with the APR indicator - the averaging is activated by order drawdown in pips and then according to the formula: No. of averaging order * APR value
It is interesting that I have not seen more than 2 averaging orders in their TS after modifications and testing
I.e. if a TS with well chosen indicators sometimes "fails" on a stop loss, the tester shows that an average order is more useful than harmful
;)