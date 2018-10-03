Tell me how to prepare a martin so as not to drain... - page 3
No, I figured it out: we need such an excursion that should trigger the signal after the reversal, i.e. we need to cut off all fast false signals, which often trigger on small TFs exactly at the moment of reversal, we need a delay in triggering but it happens only on large TFs, because the signal goes there, when the middle of the trend is already on... Or the next reversal is close but reliable... so it seems... Again, the question is where to find such a reliable robust Ex... the circle is closed...))
I understood that unprofitable=false
Martin's work is top class...the main thing is not for a loss but only for profit...the expert in Sodo Vaz... https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22021 Graal for free, most importantly very productive and Martin gets into the theme.... and then why Market if such graals are handed out for free...
Is the result the same on fresh data?
The market is for those who like to go to the shop, which is as close to the exit of the house as possible.
And kodobaza is for those who don't go to the shop but eat from the dumpster, is it usually closer to home? )))
Why so harsh - trash chapel, it's either because of envy or out of spite that they teach people for free, their ideas are distributed ... Yes, previously it was a dump but as examples for education is very good ...I don't know what to do with them, but if you have a little filtering, combining and modifying some ideas, then some of them even look and work fine, especially Cmilliona's codes on MT4 and on MT5 the latest codes of Barabashka and Scriptor, very good ideas and findings are coming from their pen, they are just good experts... I have learned a lot from their work and use them in practice.
It's good to have Marquette at home, although it's a godsend... The Baza may have already been outsmarted... The products are not first-fresh and without any guarantee of plum and you have to dig long hours to find something suitable for consumption...)))
Without optimisation the martin didn't even have to work, but if we could tweak the code, add and delete... ...and load the martin, I think it'll work...
Added: Hm you can also solder anti-martin, how could I not think of it at once...))
My analysis of these reports:
1. These reports on EURUSD pair ( the author can confirm with his trades - a full report, not pictures )...
2. That said, it's not a martin, it's a pyramiding... These are two different things that should not be mixed in one pile...
If you need a fuller explanation of my analysis, I can give...
No I have a martin multiplied by 10...here is the proof on the chart.... Re-optimised and realised that only Martin