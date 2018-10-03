Tell me how to prepare a martin so as not to drain... - page 4

although with that kind of fit, you can martinize by 40...))) there's a small difference...

and even more...00)))))


 
Сергей Криушин:

although with that kind of fit, you can martyrate by 40...))) there's a small difference...

and even more


Once again, this is not a martin...

But if you post a full report with your trades, the situation will be completely transparent.

By the way, do you know the difference between martin and pyramiding...?

 
Сергей Криушин:

It's good to have Marquette at home, although it's a godsend... The Baza may have already been outsmarted... (For example, I'm not sure what you're looking for, so to say, not the first-fresh product and without any guarantee of drainage...))).

Now we are working on the creation of an EA.

Before, I was waiting for an answer to the question - what's next?

Norm!

Race to the real ticks
 
Serqey Nikitin:

I don't know somehow pyramiding seems to add exponentially and martin just multiplies negative trades to break out in profits

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Yes, thanks, maybe that will work, if you suffer a long time ... I've already had these findings were all the same, but all too well, though also went well, it should somehow put somewhere on the forum or in a gallery or something, still no use lost, and so can someone patient and benefit from it ...

 
Сергей Криушин:

I don't know, somehow pyramiding seems to add exponentially, and martin simply multiplies negative trades to take profits

Yes, that's true... But the main thing is that pyramiding only works in a trend, and martin is not related to a trend in any way...

And the number of deals you made in one direction (more than 96%) confirms it... so, that means you're not a Martin...

It's just that your time reports clearly show ONE long trend segment....

I'm not sure that when the trend changes, your strategy won't go bust...

An example of a DURABLE trend:


Eight months testing a strategy with ONLY down trades can easily get a nice picture...

 
No it's a special strategy, if you look closely it doesn't look like a big trend... maybe only if it's on a range ofChannel bars over M15


 

how not to lose on a martin is easy

put it in your account and don't trade

 
The more so when you see results every day, both good and bad, it's a kind of roller coaster, it's stronger than anything else - gambling addiction to short ...

 
Сергей Криушин:

Yes, everything is brilliantly simple....but how to get rid of this scourge - not to trade, it's like a drug, especially if you see the results every day, both good and bad, a kind of rollercoaster, it's stronger than anything else there is - gambling addiction in short...



Do you want me to get rid of it?
But first think how much you're willing to pay for it.
