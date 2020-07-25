An obvious way of predicting quotes for colleagues - page 10
just like that in the middle of the night and selling for swaps?
wow
Colleagues, shouldn't we have a follow-up thread? Consider the current state of the market.
What do we see? That we should sell EURUSD and buy GBPUSD. Although such a paired trade is not equivalent to a crossover trade, for ease of administration, i.e. to demonstrate the trade, I will open on EURGBP crossover.
So, we sell EURGBP from the level of 0.9063.
The aim is to catch a profit of 30 pips.
I did the same, entry by cross, because it is more profitable.
I looked through the euro pair, GBP and others, it makes no difference. There is a divergence, it means that we can enter the market by cross, and that was done.
No, cross is not "profitable", cross is "different from EURUSD and GBPUSD pair trades". There is an uncontrolled "surplus" equal to (1-EURGBP0)*GBPUSD, where EURGBP0 is the exchange rate of the efro to the pound at the opening. This "surplus" is random, and is not controlled by us, so it is better to open a pair of deals. I just opened on a cross for simplicity.
Didn't see any add-ons, sometimes a little early entry, but crosses have been shown to be more profitable, less costly and easier to control the position.
Didn't see the extras.
I once explained this physics. I'll explain it again:
I've seen it, but the change, if any, is 1/4 of the spread. Is this critical?
What quarter of the spread are you talking about? Right now, EURGBP is about 0.906. Let's say it's exactly 0.906.
Trade 1. Pair of trades: buy EURUSD (volume 1), sell GBPUSD (volume 1).
Deal 2. A crossover deal: buy EURGBP (volume 1) = buy EURUSD (volume 1) and sell GBPUSD (volume 0.906).
The difference between the crossover trade and the trade which is a pair of trades is the GBPUSD trade with a volume of 0.094. I'm not saying it is much, but let's assume EURUSD is hanging out in a flat and the result is formed only by the movement of GBPUSD. Then the difference is almost 10%. If we are talking about a Take Profit of the order of 50 pips, then about 5 pips in it is an uncontrollable fluke, in case we opened on the cross for convenience. It's not that much, but it's not a quarter of the spread.
As of 7:10am Moscow time. The misalignment has increased. Let's pour in a sell trade, from the current level of EURGBP = 0.9084.
P.S. Do not forget, that the mismatch shown is calculated in "dollar pips", as I put it, when you go to the crossover the value of a pip increases in GBPUSD times, so EURGBP targets are determined,
dividing the profit target from the pair of trades (in pips) by about 1.26 now.
Anyway - we stand to sell. Target is the same: take profit around 0.9030.
What difference does it make? I don't look at it at all. I only deal with DSP issues, in this case digital filtering issues.
the difference is something like this:
and you may be right about further direction.
and what to say about "two_major vs cross" when there is at least a drawdown :-)
Another reincarnation?)