19:20 Moscow time on 12.09.2018. The case is dragging on. What can you do. The market is like that. The important thing is that profits are still guaranteed. And it doesn't matter that it won't be today but tomorrow. The situation has not changed noticeably again over the past years. We maintain the same position: EURUSD Buy, GBPUSD with the same volume of sell:
In terms of difference and ratio:
Do you have only forecasts, or are you trading with a system?
No human factor, if that's what you mean. I am demonstrating the construction of additional curves, which for a few days now appear to be going nowhere, and maintaining a correlation of almost = 1. Clearly, if they continue to do so (not stray far from the original curves and keep the correlation almost = 1), profits are guaranteed. Pure arbitrage. You could call it a system.
I was referring to market behaviour as a guarantee.
Do you really believe that if you open a position to buy EURUSD and sell GBPUSD, the limit of their divergence is limited? And the guarantee of this limit is the creation of some additional curves? Even terms like overbought and oversold do not apply to forex. Moreover, it is naive and dangerous to hope for a guaranteed profit after every trade. Provided that you do not have an endless deposit and time resource.
... if you opened a position to buy EURUSD and sell GBPUSD, is there a limit to their divergence? And is the construction of any additional curves a guarantee of this limit?
Not exactly, but close. Of course, in theory - the divergence limit is not limited. But in practice, the algorithm for drawing of additional curves will rather sensitively react to something gone wrong, and it is clear how it will react - by decrease of divergence due to decrease of correlation of additional curves. In this sense, as long as the correlation is kept at a level not much different from unity - yes, you can consider that in a practical sense the limit of the divergence is limited.
Why only theoretically? In practice, what prevents the divergence from existing for as long as it wants and increasing in size? The algorithm for drawing additional curves? Do you really believe that price movements depend on this algorithm? It seems to me that you are, at the very least, confusing cause and effect.
By the way, the direction and modulus of divergence depend on the size of the observation window and the reference point.
Can't you write an indicator for mt5? I really don't understand how it counts.
19:30 13.09.2018 г.
Please don't laugh. The market is what it is. Another 24 hours have passed and again nothing has happened. Yes, I'm getting angry too. Yes, of course it's clear where it's all going to move. But the fact that waiting for some lousy hundred pips (112 pips is now the mismatch, to be exact) is dragging on, of course, is a bit annoying. However, the situation is this: standing in the same position. Waiting.
In terms of difference and ratio:
Waiting calmly.
... And practically, what prevents the divergence from existing as long as it wants and increasing while doing so? The algorithm for drawing additional curves? Do you really believe that price movements depend on this algorithm? It seems to me that you are, at the very least, confusing cause and effect.
Once again, if something went "wrong", you will immediately see it, because it appears - the correlation mismatch of the additional curves. You will admit the loss and close the trade. That can happen. Rarely. So it has no practical importance. As long as the correlation of additional curves almost = 1, we calmly wait for profit and do not worry.
Good luck.
I wish you good luck.
You will be surprised at the outcome of this current situation. I predict a relaxation by a sharp spurt. In an understandable direction.