An obvious way of predicting quotes for colleagues - page 8
No, alas. Judge. Historical data is nothing. Fun for losers. Only real time trading will judge.
I suggest to my colleaguesthe obvious way of predicting quotes
If the way was obvious, you wouldn't be hiding the formulas of your two secret curves).
So, colleagues, the time is 17:05 on 21.09.2018, as I predicted, the return happened abruptly (quickly).
That the wait was prolonged - yes, that's unfortunate.
The fact that before allowing EURGBP to go up the market makers decided to knock the stops off the fools and went down to 0.8850 is also sad.
However, all in all it went perfectly as it should have. I bought heavily from 0.8850.
To see how it all was, I will have to show on the interval not even 5 days, but more. 10 days. Let's see.
In terms of difference and ratio:
So, equilibrium has been restored.
It's time to "roll over". I.e. - it's a small-small lot for now (as the disproportion increases, we'll increase the volume), but we already SELL EURUSD, and simultaneously BUY GBPUSD.
Actually, it is clear intuitively, if we look at charts of EURUSD and GBPUSD:
Well, quantitatively it looks like this:
To see how it all went, I will have to show on the interval not even 5 days, but more. 10 days. Let's see.
You think I'm following your signals? I'm not interested.
the topic is stated as a suggestion of a prediction method. If it is not discussed, you may as well tear it down as useless.how the coefficients for curve 2 are calculated, e.g.
I don't care whether you personally follow them or not.
then learn how to use the forum and not to quote posts pointlessly
If you don't tell me what to do, I won't tell you where to go :-)
If I don't tell you what to do, no one will be interested in your topic
Speaking for others is a sign of an extreme form of defective intelligence :-)
as is the content of this thread at the moment