An obvious way of predicting quotes for colleagues - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Let's keep waiting... )
All the same, profits won't get away from us... the "split" trade at +10 pips... the first one down 20 pips... wait...
Here we go, it went in the predicted direction. The first trade is at zero, the second (added) is at + 30 pips...
Wait, not enough profit yet... waiting for the level of 0.9030...
"wait quietly for the profits"(s)
Season 4)
Amazingly, it's the same: one at +30, the other at 0... Waiting )
Did you manage to make a profit?
Last season we never got to find out, the "quiet expectation of profit" hung in the air and the author evaporated to resurrect under a new nickname)
Any luck earning it?
Last season we never got to find out, the "quiet expectation of profit" hung in the air and the author evaporated to resurrect under a new nickname)
So, Monday. Ten to six p.m. Moscow time. For the sake of clarity I made the interval not 2, but 5 days (including 2 days off).
The discrepancy has reduced considerably, it is already essentially small. Time to close. The EURGBP target of 0.9030 has not been reached, though the price was almost there, at 0.9032. It is now near 0.9045.
In other words, one deal (opened for sell from 0.9060) is 15 pips ahead, the second one (from 0.9090) is 45 pips ahead.
All in all, everything went as expected, though it took a bit longer. Now the divergence is not big and there is a chance that it will grow again, i.e. we will have to wait for more to 0,9030 level - I am closing both trades.