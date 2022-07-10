ePayments - everything? - page 45
Go in, try to withdraw / deposit - can't.
Wait for an email with instructions from epayments.
Update: Stage 2 refunds are starting
https://blog.epayments.com/update-stage-2-refunds-are-starting/
You can transfer funds to international and Russian Mastercard cards in USD/EUR. For the clients from Ukraine, transfers to Privatbank Mastercard/VISA cards in EUR are available. However, please note that transfers to any other VISA cards as well as transfers in RUB currency are currently unavailable.
Alternatively, you can transfer funds to your bank account in USD/EUR in the meantime. Please also take a note of some transactional limits in place.
This was sent a week ago. In the mobile app they sent an invitation to update the documents. I don't know what the future of eP is yet, I'm not sure I need it.
Is there anyone who managed to withdraw after receiving the email?
Sure. The only thing that is required is attach your MasterCard (of another bank) to your ePayments account
This is the letter you should receive when a withdrawal becomes available.
Refunds. Update
https://blog.epayments.com/refund-blog-update/
ePayments: It's been a while, but we're back!
https://blog.epayments.com/epayments-its-been-a-while-but-were-back