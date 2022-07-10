ePayments - everything? - page 45

New comment
 
You went in, tried to take it off / put it in - you can't.
 
Andrei Novichkov:
Go in, try to withdraw / deposit - can't.

Wait for an email with instructions from epayments.

 

Update: Stage 2 refunds are starting


https://blog.epayments.com/update-stage-2-refunds-are-starting/

Update: Stage 2 refunds are starting
Update: Stage 2 refunds are starting
  • 2021.04.28
  • blog.epayments.com
We’re delighted to announce that Stage 2 of the refund process has now been approved for low and medium risk Individual customers. Customers in this group will now start receiving their refunds. However, we’re still waiting for approval before we can begin issuing refunds for our other customers, including Corporate customers. What’s happening...
 
We are pleased to inform you that linking of bank cards is now processed normally and transfers to bank cards are now partially back online.

You can transfer funds to international and Russian Mastercard cards in USD/EUR. For the clients from Ukraine, transfers to Privatbank Mastercard/VISA cards in EUR are available. However, please note that transfers to any other VISA cards as well as transfers in RUB currency are currently unavailable.

Alternatively, you can transfer funds to your bank account in USD/EUR in the meantime. Please also take a note of some transactional limits in place.


This was sent a week ago. In the mobile app they sent an invitation to update the documents. I don't know what the future of eP is yet, I'm not sure I need it.

 
Personally, I had an insignificant amount there. I just withdrew it to my phone about three weeks ago. I don't envy those who have had this service as their main job...
 
Is there anyone who managed to withdraw after receiving the email???
 
Ugochukwu Mobi:
Is there anyone who managed to withdraw after receiving the email?


Sure. The only thing that is required is attach your MasterCard (of another bank) to your ePayments account

 

This is the letter you should receive when a withdrawal becomes available.

 

Refunds. Update

https://blog.epayments.com/refund-blog-update/

Refunds. Update
Refunds. Update
  • 2021.10.22
  • blog.epayments.com
We’re delighted to announce that we are rolling out the refunds process to all customers, both personal and corporate. Yes, it’s really happening, and thank you for being patient with us. Why has it taken so long? We’re really sorry that it’s taken so long for us to get to this stage, the process is indeed complicated, and we did everything we...
 

ePayments: It's been a while, but we're back!

https://blog.epayments.com/epayments-its-been-a-while-but-were-back

ePayments: It’s been a while, but we’re back!
ePayments: It’s been a while, but we’re back!
  • 2021.12.27
  • blog.epayments.com
ePayments is back, and we couldn't be more excited! It’s been a while, and it's only fair that we have a lot to say. This will be a long article, so bear with us and let's start with the most important, we’re delighted to reopen for business after challenging times, and we can’t wait to start serving you again. We want it, you deserve it, and...
1...383940414243444546
New comment