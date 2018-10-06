Record on the Market - page 9
And then a couple of years later Renat also replied:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Will you participate in MQL5.community affiliate program?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.03.16 23:08In a little while. We are preparing a big update to relaunch the partnership.
And then a couple of years later, Renat replied again:
Today he replied too, after another year and a half.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/274685/page3#comment_8455195
We will ask again in a year and a half).
The point is that in a year and a half, the forex market as such may be shut down, and then no one will need anything.
As long as there is demand, there should also be supply, not when the demand has run out. Priorities, however.
And why is everyone afraid to discuss my proposal? Everyone is silent and no one says: is it good or bad and why.
What's there to comment on nonsense? Judging by your proposal, you have a superficial understanding of what algotrading is.
Why comment on the nonsense? Judging by the sentence, you have a superficial understanding of what algotrading is all about.
This is an understandable opinion, because you sell so many indicators and no one robot with its own signal, which would show how your "creations" work in real trading.
And you probably don't understand (or don't want to understand) what would happen if some robot would run on a VPS server, with an appropriate signal and without the intervention of the seller.
You are selling so many indicators and not a single robot with its own signal, which would show how your "creations" work in real life.
You probably do not understand (or do not want to understand) what would happen if some robot would work on a VPS server, with the appropriate signal and without the intervention of the seller.
Many sellers send signals with their EAs. You are inventing some kind of five-wheeled bicycle
Many sellers signal with their advisers as it is. You are reinventing some kind of five-wheeled bicycle
This is not true. The bulk of the sellers who are on the front page of the market, not many of them show signals.
I mean the Experts section on MT5. Those who do, they cannot prove that the signals are used by the robot from the Market.
And it is not difficult to put 3 buttons on a chart and trade by hand, while the signal will show 100% algotrading or trade by hand together with a robot.
No one will be able to show this cheat.
This is not true. The bulk of the sellers who are on the front page, not many show signals.
I'm talking about the Experts section on MT5. And those that do, they won't be able to prove that it's the robot from the market that works on the signals.
And it is not difficult to put 3 buttons on a chart and trade by hand, while the signal will show 100% algotrading or trade by hand together with a robot.
This cheat will not be able to manifest itself.
In short, there is not and cannot be any reliable way to prove the identity of the signal and what is being sold.