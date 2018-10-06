Record on the Market - page 9

Sergey Basov:

And then a couple of years later Renat also replied:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Will you participate in MQL5.community affiliate program?

Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.03.16 23:08

In a little while. We are preparing a big update to relaunch the partnership.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Today he replied too, after another year and a half.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/274685/page3#comment_8455195



 
It's three years to wait for the promised) so we'll ask again in a year and a half)
 
TheXpert:
The point is that in a year and a half, the forex market as such may be shut down, and then no one will need anything.

As long as there is demand, there should also be supply, not when the demand has run out. Priorities, however.

 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

And why is everyone afraid to discuss my proposal? Everyone is silent and no one says: is it good or bad and why.

...

What's there to comment on nonsense? Judging by your proposal, you have a superficial understanding of what algotrading is.

 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

Why comment on the nonsense? Judging by the sentence, you have a superficial understanding of what algotrading is all about.

This is an understandable opinion, because you sell so many indicators and no one robot with its own signal, which would show how your "creations" work in real trading.

And you probably don't understand (or don't want to understand) what would happen if some robot would run on a VPS server, with an appropriate signal and without the intervention of the seller.

 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

You are selling so many indicators and not a single robot with its own signal, which would show how your "creations" work in real life.

You probably do not understand (or do not want to understand) what would happen if some robot would work on a VPS server, with the appropriate signal and without the intervention of the seller.

Many sellers send signals with their EAs. You are inventing some kind of five-wheeled bicycle

 
Evgeniy Zhdan:

Many sellers signal with their advisers as it is. You are reinventing some kind of five-wheeled bicycle

This is not true. The bulk of the sellers who are on the front page of the market, not many of them show signals.

I mean the Experts section on MT5. Those who do, they cannot prove that the signals are used by the robot from the Market.

And it is not difficult to put 3 buttons on a chart and trade by hand, while the signal will show 100% algotrading or trade by hand together with a robot.

No one will be able to show this cheat.

 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

This is not true. The bulk of the sellers who are on the front page, not many show signals.

I'm talking about the Experts section on MT5. And those that do, they won't be able to prove that it's the robot from the market that works on the signals.

And it is not difficult to put 3 buttons on a chart and trade by hand, while the signal will show 100% algotrading or trade by hand together with a robot.

This cheat will not be able to manifest itself.

  • It is not difficult for anyone to run the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and compare the results with the signal.
  • If the seller trades the same robot, there is no guarantee that the equities in the Strategy Tester and the signal are identical, because the robot settings may be different.
  • But even if the settings are identical, again there is no guarantee. Because liquidity and real execution may be significantly different from the conditions in the Strategy Tester.

In short, there is not and cannot be any reliable way to prove the identity of the signal and what is being sold.

 
Most robot buyers and, as it turns out, even robot sellers, have a completely wrong idea of what algoritho-trading is. A robot is not a "chop dough" button. You cannot put it on the mezzanine and forget about it. You have to constantly monitor your systems. You have to constantly monitor your systems, put new ones into operation and take broken ones out. You have to constantly and extensively test and analyze the results. I.e. algorithmic trading is work. And it is hard work.
