Record on the Market - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And why is everyone afraid to discuss my proposal? Everyone is silent and no one says whether it is good or bad and why.
What will "Partners" do ?
I haven't advertised my product anywhere, you won't even find me on social networks. I have not registered anywhere !
But in order to buy your product, you have to show its work on a real account, through the "Signals" section. And if it's good, buyers will definitely find it.
And so that no cheats get in the way on the market and so that buyers can actually see what they are buying, I suggest creating a "Robots" section.
This leads to forcing you to pay for a VPS. I, for example, do not need it. For this money I will spend two months at another provider, and not one account, but 3-4 terminals, and hence accounts, and there will also be money for beer.
That's the way things are, though...
Most of the buyers of robots, and as it turns out, even their sellers, have a completely wrong idea of what algotrading is. A robot is not a "chop dough" button. You cannot put it on the entresol and forget about it. You have to constantly monitor your systems. You have to constantly monitor your systems, put new ones into operation and take broken ones out. You have to constantly and extensively test and analyze the results. I.e. algorithmic trading is work. And it is hard work.
You don't know what the hell I'm talking about. Better look at this:#72
My robot was at the top of the MT5 Expert Advisors for a year and you're telling me what algotrading is? It's funny. :)
Suppose you are selling a robot in Market and the same robot is trading on a signal. But your version of the robot on your terminal has 3 or more buttons: SELL, BUY, CLOSE (those are your buttons, not on the terminal).
You are using these buttons, while the signal has a % indicator "Auto Trade". Here it will show 100%, while in fact there is manual trading going on.
This leads to forcing you to pay for VPS. I, for example, don't need it. For this money I will spend two months at another provider, and not one account, and 3-4 terminals, and so the account, and still remain for beer.
That's the way things are, though...
Forex does not like poor people. With little money you will always lose.)
Market is not going anywhere, no one is forcing you to it. This list of "Robots" will only be willing, there will only be those who are more or less sure they have created something of value.
The Market may degenerate into a counter with handicrafts. A trader goes to the Market and scavenges like a homeless man. There are few hard workers. They will not persistently go through all the ore in search of "gold". They will go to the prospectors.
Yeah, he's going to the forums to go through the rubbish. There is no counterpart to this market and it is unlikely to be.
Forex does not like poor people. With little money you will always lose.)
Market is not going anywhere, no one is forcing you to it. This list of "Robots" will only be willing, there will only be those who are more or less sure they have created something of value.
Yeah, he's going to the forums to go through the rubbish. There is no analogue to this Market and there is unlikely to be one.
There are no analogues, but we need to raise confidence in the Market. Because some buyers as soon as they get a loss, do not wait for recovery, and immediately think they were cheated.
It doesn't even help that in discussions you keep warning everyone that trading without losses does not happen.
With your point of view that graphics have to be present in any MT product - no, I don't agree. Graphics should only be there where they are supposed to be.
You remind me of a friend of mine from my childhood...
We were into modelling - you know, "Small Modelling", aircraft models with internal combustion engines and so on...
......
So we made our own drawing of the tanker, used it to make the outlines for the cardboard model, assembled it, glued it together, painted it, varnished it... In the whole we got a pretty good-looking cardboard tanker of almost one metre length. We named it "Taimyr". And here at Vanya began... This ship stood in his house. And every time when we came to Vanya we saw that on the deck of the tanker besides the necessary, planned and estimated tackles there were different nails, glued nuts, pieces of crumpled in a small lump pieces of paper and other rubbish. When asked, "Van, what for? He answered that he saw on photos of different ships that their decks are always "covered" with small pieces of some detail (well, the photo of that time did not allow to see what's really there - everything was just small, and mixed in a solid porridge). And it was this "mess" that Vanya organized on our shared model with his friends. Finally, when there was no more room on deck and Vanya began to stick his stuff in the superstructure, we simply drove the bomb with the electric fuse inside the ship, went to the river, put the ship into motion, and when it sailed away from us at a reasonable distance, simply connected the wires to the battery - it blew up beautifully, sunk spectacularly. They called it a scene from the Pirates of the 20th century.
My point is... That you only need what you need where you need it. Otherwise it explodes...
The world has changed, now the internet with accessibility/ease of development environment has pushed the threshold of adequate thinking to the level of minimal socialization of the individual, i.e. the individual is able to eat and pee kakit, almost does not throw himself on people and is also able to code - "progress" fucking so. In the past you had to go to the library and wait for the whip to be returned, but now it's free on the Internet - nobody reads it or will read it. You have to get used to it.
I suspect that you do not know the location of the Marketplace servers yet, but as soon as you do we will know about it;)))).
Perhaps I was not completely right when I said that there is no danger in not controlling the quality of software and uncontrolled refilling of the marketplace.
There should be support for new talented authors and their products, though. At least a little. Otherwise, it would be almost impossible to force their way through mountains of new and low-quality programs.
Sorry.
What do you think of today's "New" page?