Not an option. It's easier to make a limit per seller. Suppose 1 new product a week. Altogether we will be able to publish 2 products. One each for MQL4/5. The queue is a lot of fuss and the inconvenience and outrage will be even greater.
You could do that. But what happens if a hundred vendors decide to publish their creations on the same day?
Here's a year ago I still had 2 products on the market. Even though they were at the top for a long time, but I removed them from the market.
One of them still broke the record for product downloads, in the Experts section on MT5.
For just under 2 years, I've been collecting download stats every day (2 red charts from my robots): and seeing which product gets to the top, how many downloads, how promoted in the market, and how many great reviews it gets and how it sells.
From all this examination, you can easily tell who is being cheated there and who is not.
To prevent cheating, to give every developer a chance to show the performance of their product in real life, I suggest creating a separate "Robots" section.
I've been suggesting this for years.
This section in the form of a table will show those robots that run on a VPS server, on a demo account MQ, without interference and with the appropriate signal.
The seller will not have access to this account, while the buyer will see from the signal what he is buying.
The seller pays for the VPS server and for the maintenance of this service.
I suggest we collectively appeal to the administration to get the affiliate back.
It was removed because of spam. The "partners" were posting links in the most immoral ways wherever they could. As a result, mql5.com almost got banned from all search engines. Or even got caught.
Did they or didn't they?
Did you catch it or didn't you?
Nothing can be ruled out.
A completely different version was officially announced
I'd love to hear it.
And why is everyone afraid to discuss my proposal? Everyone is silent and no one says whether it is good or bad and why.
What will "Partners" do ?
I haven't advertised my product anywhere, you won't even find me on social networks. I have not registered anywhere !
But in order to buy your product, you have to show its work on a real account, through the "Signals" section. And if it's good, buyers will definitely find it.
And so that no cheats get in the way on the market and so that buyers can actually see what they are buying, I suggest creating a "Robots" section.
I propose we create a "robots" section.
Suggestion? - Do it!
Will be glad to hear it
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Affiliate Program in Market and Signals is closed
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2015.12.21 13:02
Affiliate program in Market and Signals is closing
Due tolow demand and incompatibility with new MQL5.community services, affiliate commission programme is closing.