It is too early to draw conclusions now. Let the new marketplace work for a while. Of course there are bugs, they can be caught and fixed. For the time being, it is worth just observing and taking notes.
However late it may be later. Moving too fast is very dangerous for big projects.
Can you tell me how to delete a product from the market?
Products must not be deleted. Leave them for posterity.
You can - it used to be possible - you write to the marketplace moderator and the product is removed - I even have a couple of them in my downloads that have been removed from the marketplace, the buy button disappears and the product page is unavailable via the link.
I believe that the ease of publishing products will help the marketplace. That is, the easier it is to publish a product, the more interesting it is for developers. From a commercial point of view.
More products - more competition. Competition stimulates the growth of quality. Decreasing the difficulty of publishing - this is most likely an incentive for MQL-developers. So that they will compete and do more and better.
imho.
We know about before). You need a memory, for posterity.
Quality, you can't get enough of it. I think there's nothing wrong with junk. Great products will always be in plain sight.
Try kodobase to find codes without persistent, time after time, code after code of repeated childish mistakes.
Search not by code, but by author. )
I know local professionals. It helps in searching. (Really never searched for anything in kodobase).In the marketplace I only look at the tops.
And in the top of the new will now flicker all sorts of defects mixed up with the codes of professionals. Old professionals will leave from such disrespect, while you will be looking for new ones, trying a huge number of raw products.