Record on the Market - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Time will tell who's right and who's wrong. It would be a pity if this wonderful project will be ruined by ill-conceived deliberate moves. It is necessary to act more smoothly, and always look at the results. As it is, acting like an elephant in a china shop makes it very easy to destroy a delicate equilibrium tied to a multitude of unformalisable factors.
I agree with you. There is a need for caution in making important decisions.
I believe that the difficulty of finding quality products on the market (if it arises) will be eliminated by the company. They do oversee the process. If there is too much junk, they will clean it up. Introduce additional advertising for worthy products. And so on...
Do you disagree?
With your point of view that graphics have to be present in any MT product - no, I don't agree. Graphics should only be there where they are supposed to be.
You remind me of a childhood friend of mine.
We were into modelling - you know, "Small Modelling", aircraft models with internal combustion engines, etc... Well and have made own draft of the tanker, have made on it a tracing for cardboard model, have assembled, have glued, have painted, have covered with a varnish... In general we got a pretty good-looking cardboard tanker, almost a metre long. We named it "Taimyr". And here at Vanya began... This ship stood in his house. And every time when we came to Vanya we saw that on the deck of the tanker besides the necessary, planned and estimated tackles there were different stuck nails, small nuts, pieces of crumpled in a small lump pieces of paper and other rubbish. When asked, "Van, what for? He answered that he saw on photos of different ships that their decks are always "covered" with small pieces of some detail (well, the photo of that time did not allow to see what's really there - everything was just small, and mixed in a solid porridge). And it was this "mess" that Vanya organized on our shared model with his friends. Finally, when there was no more room on deck and Vanya began to stick his stuff in the superstructure, we simply drove the bomb with the electric fuse inside the ship, went to the river, put the ship into motion, and when it sailed away from us at a reasonable distance, simply connected the wires to the battery - it blew up beautifully, sunk spectacularly. They called it a scene from the Pirates of the 20th century.
My point is... That you only need what you need where you need it. Otherwise it blows up...
With your point of view that graphics have to be present in any MT product - no, I don't agree. Graphics should only be there where they are supposed to be.
You remind me of my childhood friend.
We were fond of modelling - "Small Model", aircraft models with internal combustion engine, etc.. Well and have made own draft of the tanker, have made on it a tracing for cardboard model, have assembled, have glued, have painted, have covered with a varnish... In general we got a pretty good-looking cardboard tanker, almost a metre long. We named it "Taimyr". And here at Vanya began... This ship stood in his house. And every time when we came to Vanya we saw that on the deck of the tanker besides the necessary, planned and estimated tackles there were different stuck nails, small nuts, pieces of crumpled in a small lump pieces of paper and other rubbish. When asked, "Van, what for? He answered that he saw on photos of different ships that their decks are always "covered" with small pieces of some detail (well, the photo of that time did not allow to see what's really there - everything was just small, and mixed in a solid porridge). And it was this "mess" that Vanya organized on our shared model with his friends. Finally, when there was no more room on deck and Vanya began to stick his stuff in the superstructure, we simply drove the bomb with the electric fuse inside the ship, went to the river, put the ship into motion, and when it sailed away from us at a reasonable distance, simply connected the wires to the battery - it blew up beautifully, sunk spectacularly. They called it a scene from the Pirates of the 20th century.
My point is... That you only need what you need where you need it. Otherwise it blows up...
That's an interesting story. It's simpler to say "don't add entities where there are enough". I completely agree with that thesis.
Only, I was talking about the interactivity of programs, not about graphics. I was talking about participation of users in the trading process. About enhancing capabilities of Expert Advisors.
Interesting story. It's easier to say 'don't add entities where there are enough of them'. I completely agree with this thesis.
Only, I was talking about the interactivity of programs, not about graphics. I was talking about participation of users in the trading process. About enhancing capabilities of Expert Advisors.
Well ... in addition to graphics, interactivity can be arranged by recognizing voice commands. Go for it. It'll be your second favourite hobbyhorse.
Well ... in addition to graphics, interactivity can also be arranged by recognizing voice commands. Go for it. It'll be your second favourite hobbyhorse.
You seem to be drifting smoothly into trolling. )
Let's get to the point.
Why do you disagree with the idea of interactive programs, which is a logical step in the development of current programs?
You seem to be drifting smoothly into trolling. )
Let's get to the point.
Why does the idea of interactive programmes, which are a logical stage in the development of current programmes, cause you to disagree?
Probably because some are traders and some are romance programmers. Do you feel the difference, a trader knows better what is needed and what is not needed?
Probably because some are traders and some are romance programmers. Do you feel the difference, a trader knows better what you need and what you don't need?
Does a trader need automation?
If so, perhaps they need semi-automation that is implemented through interactivity of the program.
Of course, a trader-grader doesn't need anything but a tester and an optimizer, but there are professionals, too...
And if you look closely - $15 is rent.
Yes, and it's essentially cheating the buyer. It would be a good idea to eliminate the publication of products with only a rental price, without the possibility of buying a perpetual license. Otherwise it's something akin to clickbait.
This is nonsense. It is impossible to estimate the maintenance costs of a product at the outset. This is mostly true for utilities.
There is a niche product you don't want to sell for a long time, it's more expensive. Copycats....
Here is the latest example: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/4951