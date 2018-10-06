Record on the Market - page 7
You seem to be drifting smoothly into trolling. )
Let's get to the point.
Why does the idea of interactive programmes, which are a logical step in the development of current programmes, cause you to disagree?
Where is the trolling? The proposal was to make interactivity through voice commands - more convenient than clicking buttons.
In essence, I have already said - the interface is needed only where it is needed.
Interactivity does not cause rejection - I do it myself to customers. What I don't like is the "pee-pee" you're always running around with and shoving it in every drawer :)
My task is to implement a toolkit that allows you to create semi-automatic programs. Buttons and voice commands are part of this toolkit.
The rejection is caused by the "pee-pee" that you made up yourself. In reality, there is no such thing.
In reality, there is a desire and need to move the development of programs.
As far as I remember, you have been creating it for 5 years).
If you do not mind, then record 2 minute video, what you have already achieved, and of course, the benefits for trading.
I have already recorded 2 min. video, and of course, the benefits for trading. Thank you!
It's an interesting story. Simply put, 'don't add entities where there are enough of them'. I completely agree with this thesis.
Only, I was talking about the interactivity of the software, not the graphics. I was talking about participation of users in the trading process. About enhancing capabilities of Expert Advisors.
I think that inclusion of the user's participation in the work of the Expert Advisor does not extend its capabilities, but narrows the period of time during the day when the EA works (trades) at all. If only with the user's participation - for the period in which the person is involved, that is, at most some hours out of 24 in a day. For the rest of the time, do you think there is no reason to trade?
Peter Konov, why on earth would you want to get involved in a process you don't understand?
Thank you, Alexey. Your words prompted me to take a look at Comrade Peter Konov's profile. And how many products has he published in the Marketplace?
It turns out the man hasn't published anything yet! But he sounds like a master Market developer. He made so much noise. He's talented, though!
Obviously, Peter would be more helpful in another topic that he understands better.
It's a pity they closed the affiliate programme. There are no legal ways to promote it. Contextual advertising containing a mention of forex on Yandex and Google has been banned. Only blogs and third-party sites are left. If before the day was published no more than 10 products and while it was on the first page of news the product was downloaded several times, now in two days zero downloads and over time the product will be pushed further down the list and the user will never learn about it.I propose to collectively appeal to the administration to return the partnership.
Thanks for the talent.
But you make a lot of noise worrying and shouting about the coming disasters. I was trying to put out this silly fire by making a logical argument that it's not all that bad.
P.S. Of course I am speaking as an outside observer, and I try not to forget to emphasise that everything said is only my opinion.
It's a pity they closed the affiliate programme. There are no legal ways to promote it. Contextual advertising containing a mention of forex on Yandex and Google has been banned. Only blogs and third-party sites are left. If in the past a day was published no more than 10 products and while it was on the front page of new products, the product was downloaded several times, now in two days zero downloads and over time the product will be pushed further down the list and the user will never know about it.I suggest that we collectively ask the administration to bring back the partnership.
Yes, you should publish up to 10 products a day and give users time to download and test them.
You could do that as well. Only in this case you should provide a queue for new publications. For example, if you reach the limit on the number of new publications today, then put this product in the queue and then when the limit "resets" automatically publish it.
Not an option. It's easier to make the limit per vendor. Let's say 1 new product per week. Altogether we will be able to publish 2 products. One each for MQL4/5. The queue is a lot of fuss and the inconvenience and outrage will be even greater.