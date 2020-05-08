How can you sell something on the Market if that's what's going on there ...

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I regularly watch what's going on in the Market, in the MT5 section. I test and study those robots that are in the top.

I don't want to talk about their qualities. But today I found mass feedbacks for April 29. The same picture for the 28th of April. There's no such thing!

Look at the date and time. What is this if not fraud?


 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

I regularly watch what's going on in the Market, in the MT5 section. I test and study those robots that are in the top.

I don't want to talk about their qualities. But today I found mass feedbacks for April 29. The same picture for the 28th of April. There is no such thing!

Look at the date and time. What is this if not fraud?


A common phenomenon in quantum physics is spontaneous distortions of time that we don't usually notice. )))

It's the gravitational currents that distorted the clock. No doubt about it!
 
To be honest, it's not clear. Users can poke feedback (fraudulently or not), but they can't affect the time of publication. So there's some kind of glitch with the server time. Very strange...
 

All countries have laws to protect business in order to create a level playing fieldfor free competition.

It turns out that the marketplace has such rules that no competition can be thought of.

 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

All countries have laws to protect business in order to create a level playing fieldfor the development of free competition.

It turns out that the marketplace has such rules that no competition can be thought of.

Try to contact the reviewers and ask them how they did it.
 

There's a link to the author's telegram channel. Read the latest posts. The reason for the feedback is described there.

Yes, and in the reviews and comments themselves, some have written about the situation too.

 
Реter Konow:
Honestly, it's not clear. Users can poke reviews (fraudulently or not), but they can't affect the timing of publication. So some kind of glitch has occurred with the server time. Very strange...

It's not strange. I know exactly how to do it.

And if we all do the same, and what happens next, where will we get to ?

 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

It's not strange. I know exactly how to do it.

And if we all do the same, and what happens next, where do we get to ?

I don't understand how the time of reviews can jump? Even if their authors are in different corners of the globe and send texts one after the other, the server will still arrange the time sequentially according to their time. The coronovirus must have made a pig's ear here too.

 
Andrey Barinov:

There's a link to the author's telegram channel. Read the latest posts. The reason for the feedback is described there.

Yes and in the reviews and comments themselves, some have written about the situation too.

Are you so naive or what?

Of course they will write that way.

 
Реter Konow:

I don't understand how the time of reviews can jump? Even if the authors are in different corners of the globe and send the texts one after the other, the server will still arrange the time sequentially according to its time. Coronovirus must have made a pig's ear here, too.

Coronavirus, that's another excuse for cheating.

If for example it were possible to interrogate those buyers who have written reviews and demand to show their trading with this robot, at least for a month, I'm sure no one would show it.

 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

Coronavirus, that's another excuse for fraud.

If for example it were possible to interrogate those buyers who have written reviews and demand to show their trading with this robot, at least for a month, I'm sure no one would show it.

I think I understand what this is all about!

Leaving aside the surprise at the unusual concentration of strictly positive comments from a lot of semi-anonymous users (with practically blank profiles), and looking only at the time sequence of the posts, it's clear that it (the sequence) is upside down.

How and why it is reversed is a mystery. I'll assume from the pressure of admiration on the server.))

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