The "Service Desk" section has disappeared - page 5
an interesting situation with the likes has just occurred in another special forum) the offended are minus a participant and he can't understand who it is. likes are more for women, like flowers
I'm against the system with negative feedback. Negativity is not necessary on the forum, it leads to confrontations.That is arbitration and self-regulation.
But if I visit a forum and see two people fighting, I can give someone a thumbs up 👍if I want to support him.
Militant ignoramus, after seeing that his opponent has 18*👍and he only has 3, will distance himself and from now on will be more careful in judging and filter his bark.
it's not professional, the likes are for schoolchildren and women, the rating system it will defeat the defeatists, there are such participants, it will set up an unnecessary race
as it was, you want likes, get them)))
Where do you see unprofessionalism in being able to express your opinion briefly in one click, without getting into squabbles?
Please explain.
If you don't like the word likes, I don't like it either.
Then let's call it "I agree👍" Is that manly? Or is it for schoolchildren and women again?
"Agree👍" or "Thank you 👍" wouldn't hurt at all, just without the link to forum reputation. And the so called dislikes are completely, categorically unnecessary.
Of course you are. That's exactly what I'm talking about.
No autobahn and no downgrading.
Only yesterday it was there and today it's gone. Rebooting didn't help. Is it just me or does it work for everyone? Please check yours.
Without a SERVICE column, how do I set up an SMS on my phone?
How do I set up texting on my phone without a SERVICE column?
There has never been a text message to the phone. There are push messages to the mobile terminal in your smartphone. They are set up in your profile settings.
Got it, thanks.
It's just a pity that you can't get to the applications that contain the code to reproduce the corresponding bugs now.
I can see mine, here is an examplehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vdev/servicedesk/closed/73380
Made a screenshot just in case. By the way, checked, error corrected, gives out
'+' - illegal operation use LoadQuotes.mq5 20 10
'-' - illegal operation use LoadQuotes.mq5 21 10
AI will process applications from SRs.
One popular forum has introduced an AI system called "KISA". Still, 80% of the posts are empty for the sake of a reward.
Yes, I think they will do something about it.
The more they do, the more they do when 95% of them are inattentive, inexperienced or ignorant.
Putting this problem on the shoulders of the forum is the right solution and it will kill two birds with one stone.
But something should be done about culture of communication on Russian forum. After all, many of duty counselors give their explanations with undisguised irritation and in the form of "Why are you all so stupid so....".
Perhaps it would be correct to create something like "Bug Room", "Question and Answer Room" ... So as not to mix all the files in one folder called Forum. As they say to put things in order on the desktop.
I do believe that. I remember a case when a guy was blowing my mind in chat, asking me to send him the MT5 distribution package. I said, there are links at the bottom right, download it yourself. I asked him: "I have nothing there. He sent me a screenshot of Insta's site after inexplicable and hysterical messages. This despite the fact that we corresponded in the PM of this site. )))) It turned out that it was Insta that developed MT4 and MT5 and this site is just about nothing ))