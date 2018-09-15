The "Service Desk" section has disappeared - page 3
It doesn't work that way.
If an error about a product from the marketplace, or from the signal section that are on sale, a link to that product or signal is also sent to Service Desk.
But on the forum, according to the rules, you can't do that.
For instance, I sent the following question there 2 days ago (and got no answer)
Why is there such a big red zone in the line "Means"on the signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/ХХХХХХХ (see screenshot)?
In all likelihood the red zone shows floating profit with minus. on balance 454, floating profit: -183, which is less than half.
But on the screenshot you can see that the red zone is more than half.
Who will answer ?
Who will be responsible?
Teachers and migrants
Who will reply ?
If you are a seller, I understand that you still have the option of contacting Service Desk. At least for me, Service Desk works.
If you are a buyer, you have to contact the vendor with errors in the products you have bought. They can contact Service Desk directly, if they are unable to resolve the problem themselves.
I personally like this innovation.
Because I understand that there is hope that now there will be a quicker response to my requests.
SD can solve the problem with Activation.
I have often had problems with activations, and if none of the methods on my list of solutions works, the SD strongly recommended that the client should contact them directly.
A couple of times I've written via tiamviefer to the SD from the client, the SD said "Let the client write themselves via their SD. "
although it's pretty clear here.
here are two of my applications:
7794 applications in 8 days.!!!
1000+- applications per day!
40+- applications per hour..........
How many people does it take to process all this and fast?
I send everyone to the CD
I wonder how you envisage this? If before you see a problem and at least begin to solve it after some time, now everything is written in the "bugs, bugs, issues" thread? And hope that you do not miss it? Or for every single bug create a separate branch and raise it from time to time? Where to post closed code, which should be read and processed by you only?
as practice shows there is a quicker answer, on the forum that is, the answer is quicker and immediately in the specialty, surprised how many employees here even, time after time a new moderator nickname
Yes, I think they'll sort it out somehow.
But, really, it is unrealistic to dig through such a pile of appeals, especially when 95% of them are just inattentive, inexperienced or ignorant.
Putting the problem on the shoulders of the forum is the right solution and it would kill two birds with one stone.
But something should be done about culture of communication on Russian forum. After all, many of duty counselors give their explanations with undisguised irritation and in the form of "Why are you all so stupid so....".
Perhaps it would be correct to create something like "Bug Room", "Question and Answer Room" ... So as not to mix all the files in one folder called Forum. As they say to put things in order on the desktop.
and necessarily a sellers' room where sellers have access.(where problems and suggestions can be discussed freely!) :-)
I think this is partly the right solution. The forum gives a quicker answer. And there are 10000+ people on the forum.
But.
Many of those who are always on duty give their explanations in the form of
"Why are you all so stupid ....".
It's like this on all forums :-) I was running around the javascript.xxxx forum today, it's hilarious:
damn, what's the problem with doing such a basic thing yourself (or don't you know JS?)? if no one answers (doesn't give you the code) don't be offended, no one just doesn't want to do such a simple and tedious job
The forum is a discussion and help not only for GURU's but also for beginners.
If you want to help, help! And listen:
When I came to the mql4 forum, I also asked a lot of questions. And sometimes I've been addressed the same way.
And it's not because you don't know how to use the search engine. But this is a forum where you can ask a question.
So, first of all, we need to solve the problem of how people treat each other.