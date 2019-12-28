Exploring the Graal. "The 'tester grail' only works on the tester. And how to make an online chart become like a tester chart. Or - page 18

Maxim Kuznetsov:

what is the tricky way to get the output to compare?

first the model of course.

graphically in general,

I drew the deal and the signal directly on the chart

first by hand, I'm exhausted ;)

Then I wrote a code and tried it.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

anyway

yours works.

I've only had one login error in three months.

but only on one pair.

I spent all weekend successfully using this system.

Checked the other pairs - not so good, about 70% correct inputs, the rest - bypassed

I didn't calculate the total, because I've seen better.

well, i'll just forget it

I had to go back to the formula.

I foolishly changed something in it and started building one system after another

turned out to be OK, about three...

I put everything back in Formula as it was

and...

liked the result

well, we'll see.

;)

I told you that your system is designed so that it will at any rate hit a maximum or minimum and will suffer losses.
Write me a note about it and maybe I'll help you figure out how to make it work.)
I understand that the formula is a family asset for you, but you need to be an impartial critic of everything, including yourself in the first place;) otherwise you realize that you can forget about the earnings - it's just a game not in our favour)
 
Why am I sure it can be improved, because I have tried absolutely every option. And whatever you throw at me, I have already tested this circuit diagram. The principles are always simple; anything and everything in the market can be reduced to a simple circuit diagram.
 
Yep, a treasure.

The formulaE clearly indicates the presence of the spread, or rather it is the spread that shows the induke, built on it.

today i managed to reduce the spread... can you imagine the result?

i.e. the spread is now in my favour.

the sleep of the mind gives birth to monsters

.

 
it is not sleep that gives birth to monsters, but for many here and for those who invented forex - money

I have a slightly different task - to successfully solve this puzzle

A good night's sleep may well contribute to this.

 
I don't sleep during the day

;)

and I go to bed when I'm sleepy, no matter what time of day it is ;))

 
