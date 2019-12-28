Exploring the Graal. "The 'tester grail' only works on the tester. And how to make an online chart become like a tester chart. Or - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Absolutely! It gives not only direction (up, down), but also helps to identify and use a lot of useful things.
And it does this on large timeframes when everything is already behind us.
And it does so in large timeframes when everything is behind us.
Do we need it? This is why working timeframes, and working pairs, and the trading systems themselves should be chosen reasonably, based on their potential and actual profitability. And this, if possible, should be done in the first place!
Good afternoon to all adepts of grail-seekers!
It's been a year and a half since this thread was created.
И....
And the truth is out there somewhere...
Been studying a lot of tick scalpers, tester-grailers. And none are trading consistently.
But then I started to "see" between the lines of code the true essence ...
And found a solution to beat the market)).
Perhaps someone has already created one before me, but I followed a long and thorny path.
Good afternoon to all adepts of grail-seekers!
It's been a year and a half since this thread was created.
И....
And the truth is out there somewhere...
Been studying a lot of tick scalpers, tester-grailers. And none are trading consistently.
But then I started to "see" between the lines of code the true essence ...
And found a solution to beat the market)).
Perhaps someone has already created one before me, but I've taken a long and thorny path.
Good morning to you too, countryman!
So what is the essence of the great insight, if it is not a secret?
Good morning to you too, countryman!
So what is the essence of the great Enlightenment, if it is not a secret?
Initial philosophy:
I am sitting in front of my computer, MT4 is on, my deposit is $100.
I start to trade using indicators.
The result is variable, I make profit and then I lose 50% of my deposit.
Conclusion, all my efforts are weak. I.e. forex (price, chart, market) is much stronger than me.
He is the market, he plays me like a professional cheat and at the end of the game beats me.
Hence, I must have the same strength as the market and even outperform the market in some indicators.
Only then I will be able to consistently trade profitably.
It remains to be understood - what is the market power? And what is this force? Can we "see" it?
If you roughly calculate, the strength of the currency market will be equal to = 230 000 $/sec.(https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Валютный_рынок)
That's per second.
Going further, $230,000 split by 1,000. Total = $230/millisecond.
I.e. we have to fight that kind of pressure. On the face of it, it's a scary force, and you can't beat that kind of power.
But there is But.
We find the mass of each candle but we are interested in the candles that have small bodies but big masses.
We calculate the market strength in one hour
230,000 $/sec *60 * 60 = $82,800,000 per hour.
If the bar candlesticks reach this sum in total - then the accumulation ends and the time of decay begins.
But how to find it?
Almost reveals the whole secret.
But I won't publish the formula for the mass of x-candles . It is constructed in several arrays, because what is on the charts is 10% of all market information.
And it is a complete mystery.
If many people know it, the world will go into chaos...APAÑNA.
Initial philosophy:
Sitting in front of my computer, MT4 on, $100 deposit.
I start to trade using indicators.
The result is variable, I make profit and then I lose 50% of my deposit.
Conclusion, all my efforts are weak. I.e. forex (price, chart, market) is much stronger than me.
He is the market, he plays me like a professional cheat and at the end of the game beats me.
Hence, I must have the same strength as the market and even outperform the market in some indicators.
Only then I will be able to consistently trade profitably.
You will only trade profitably when your trading is consistent with the current market behaviour.
"The 'strength' of the market is only measured in money. You will never have enough money in forex to move it. It's only possible in some rare stocks, but you have to worry about liquidity... you can move the price... but selling or buying will be problematic.
You will only trade profitably if your trading is consistent with the current market behaviour.
The "strength" of the market is only measured in money. You will never have enough money in forex to move it. It's only possible in some rare stocks, but you have to worry about liquidity... you can move the price... but selling or buying will be problematic.
There's nothing to move the market for,
and there is nothing to do)
We don't need to, but if we know the strengths of competing market participants and invest in the strong side, we win.
there is nothing to move the market for,
and there's nothing to do)
We don't need to, but if we know the strengths of competing market players and invest towards the strong side, we win.
Looking into the glass from Oanda helps to some extent...
Let me show you another example:
Let's say the market is a hungry person.
A person comes to a canteen and orders food.
At first he eats quickly and in large portions per unit time.
Then, when he gets full, he eats in smaller portions per unit time.
And then we look - even after satiation by inertia, or lethargy, or greed, he begins to continue to eat,
but slowly and in smaller portions each time...
Let me show you another example:
Let's say the market is a hungry person.
A person comes to a canteen and orders food.
At first he eats quickly and in large portions per unit time.
Then, when he gets full, he eats in smaller portions per unit time.
And then we look - even after satiation by inertia, or lethargy, or greed, he begins to continue to eat,
but slowly and in smaller portions each time...
A familiar picture... Watching the balance of operations and the imbalance of volumes within the current trends often helps