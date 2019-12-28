Exploring the Graal. "The 'tester grail' only works on the tester. And how to make an online chart become like a tester chart. Or - page 6
Point-minimumprice change and no need to make anything up
How it doesn't happen. On MT, the Market Watch always shows the real spread.
What does MT have to do with it anyway, MT did not create the market and its concepts, the market with its names was born before Lenin was born.
Doesn't it bother you that here too it is drawn as a tenth of a point rather than a whole point?
+1
I have a price step of 5 units for silver, but it's certainly not 1 point! Do you think the point is alsoa "minimum price change"? That is, the price in 1 tick(minimum price change) passes 5 pips
You are confusing the clause with the price step.
For silver, there is a contract specification. Look at the contract specification. Everything is defined there.
That's exactly the price step(minimum price change) which is not a point.
Without a contract specification, it is a pointless conversation.
Our job is to earn points, not minimum price changes, much less to be involved in proofreading contract specifications, or the MT Help in general. We are traders, not theoretical readers.
There are a lot of platforms, and traders too, and everyone speaks the same language and there are terms like order, pip, profit, etc. Some may have 6 decimal places, we cannot know all platforms and their quotes, but 1 pip is always standard 0.0001.
It's good that you have a standard one everywhere. I have a different one for each instrument and it is determined by the specification.)
Before you wrote about yourself only (sort of): I. Now it is: We. And you call yourself a trader(s).
Apparently you have a lot of mirrors somewhere in front of you.
Please remember that there are not many of you. There is your reflection in a multitude of mirrors.
That you don't read the specs and the MT references is your business, of course. But the fact that those who look at them are theoretical readers... it's already akin to "who doesn't jump in with me who doesn't count the same way I do - he's not a trader".
If you make a profit or loss of 0.00116(116 pips), then you make a profit or loss of 0.00116(116 pips). Not 0.0011 (not 11 pips) and not 0.0020 (not 20 pips).
If you say that a standard point is 0.0001, then you can hardly cite a single official document to back up your claim. Confirming both generally and specifically, for example, that a standard pip in USD/JPY is 0.0001.
Sorry, mate, but you said quite clearly that "a delay is required".
What I don't understand is why it is needed.
If there is a TS, the signal comes, it means we should open. What else is there to "double-check"?
As a simple example, everyone knows that in wave strategy an impulse consists of five waves. So, the delay in the signal of the first wave allows to skip the second wave and reach the third one...
There are other advantages..., but it's all easy to determine when testing the strategy, although the trader can set the delay parameter = 0 and sleep well...