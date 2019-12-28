Exploring the Graal. "The 'tester grail' only works on the tester. And how to make an online chart become like a tester chart. Or - page 21
The usual excuse.
yeah
The work goes on,
and you can't stop halfway through.
login 2588994
password ZX1234RoboForex-DemoPro
Spread is the same as spread, so it may not be in your favor under any circumstances)
I.e., make a chart like on the tester.
Sweet couple. It's easy to get accused of cheating. Who's gonna do it?
Tarabanov, you already have.
It's not cheating,
it's similar to making renko charts.
If so, consider renko charts as fraudulent as well))
Aren't you scared of flying planes? According to "Big Number Theory" they should fall down regularly...
Everything comes to an end at some point. Just trade medium term or long range. Everyone who has ever made any money has made money on global trends. And yes, you have to understand that luck is a component of success in any business. There is a theory that nature knows for itself, that someone is entitled to it and someone is not. So if you are supposed to, you will succeed. And if nature is not beneficial, what would you have money, you are not going to raise them. Alas.
The bottom line is this:
1. Profitable strategy with a positive expected payoff. Will drain - it's not terrible. Scary when you put everything on one horse. The same strategy launched a month or a week later may never slip and the same strategy launched now may slip. Think deeper. I have told you so much.
2. There will not be a point yet).