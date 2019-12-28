Exploring the Graal. "The 'tester grail' only works on the tester. And how to make an online chart become like a tester chart. Or - page 12
The quotes will be downloaded from their broker's database. And they can throw in an incomplete picture of ticks there.
Apparently your avatar doesn't have an eye, or does but can't look.
Or is it a test of the stamina of some forum members, or maybe you are just gaining ratings ?
It is a call to study the asynchronous movements of ask and bid, spread.
Alexander, you are like a schoolboy.
Apparently there are a lot of users who suffer from "grails", like those many who once "made" perpetual motion machines.
How should a grail respond?
Firstly, in a trading strategy you have to consider every real tick (in OnTick on MT5). If your TS uses only open or close prices of a bar on an arbitrary timeframe, then it is up to you which ticks to consider and which to skip.
It is necessary to optimize it on real ticks. And how can you tell if a strategy is good or not?
It is necessary to choose those parameters, in which a grail is obtained, and to change these parameters during optimization, plus or minus a few units. The step of change depends on the type of parameter.
And if the results obtained do not differ significantly from each other, then it is a grail.
I.e. it is necessary to find that continuous, the largest area (for all parameters simultaneously), where results do not differ so much.
You have made me do this example.
What are the disadvantages of this robot.
- Small change of one parameter caused profit to fall about 4 times (marked in red)
- Has a big drawdown. Above 30%.
- Does not show the same result for past years. For example for 2015.
Many more examples could be given.
This chart, with parameters from the first line of optimisation, may be very good for many, but for me, no.
The"grail" usually refers to Expert Advisor programs extracting ALL or almost all of the potential PROFIT available on the selected pair at the selected time interval.
After creating such an "aggregate" one can already deal with asynchrony of bid and ask, which seems to have appeared immediately after entering the 5th digit. But additional profitability is unlikely to be achieved.
The truth is out there...
'The X-Files are not disclosed.... No grails.... it's fantastic... Mulder, give up the grail quest... "
The truth is out there...
And it's a lot closer than it looks. And it is easy to reach. You just don't have to go into the thick of things, you just have to do the essentials!
Words like in Hollywood movies 😂
That's up to you sir! However, on occasion, take a closer look at trend following trading systems and the usually untapped features of any Zigzag.
Does the zigzag give the direction of the trend?
Absolutely! Not only does it give direction (up, down), but it also helps to identify and use many things.